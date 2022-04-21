Supreme Court determines that exempting residents of Puerto Rico from SSI is not unconstitutional

The United States Supreme Court ruled today that the federal government does not violate the constitutional rights of Puerto Rico residents by excluding them from social programs such as Supplemental Social Security (SSI).

In a decision with eight votes in favor and one against – from the judge of Puerto Rican descent Sonia Sotomayor – the highest judicial forum held that the Constitution does not oblige Congress to extend the SSI program to residents of the island. The decision is based, in part, on Congressional precedent to exempt residents of Puerto Rico from paying certain federal taxes, reads the opinion issued by Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

The Supreme Court’s opinion fell after a second oral hearing was held in November in the case of the United States versus Jose Luis Vaello Maderoin which the nine justices heard arguments for and against the constitutionality of excluding residents of Puerto Rico from the SSI program, which offers benefits to residents of the 50 states, Washington DC and the Northern Mariana Islands.

The controversy is based on the case of Puerto Rican Vaello Madero, who, by moving from New York to Loíza after falling ill while receiving SSI benefits, continued to receive SSI benefits, which makes average monthly payments of $586 in the United States to older adults. and low-income disabled people. Upon learning that he now lived in Puerto Rico, the Social Security Administration demanded payment of $28,081 that he obtained as a resident of the island.

In March 2020, the First Circuit of Federal Appeals determined that it is unconstitutional -for violating the constitutional clause of equal protection of the laws-, to exclude residents of Puerto Rico from SSI.