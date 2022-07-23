Supreme Court will not allow Biden’s deportation policy

The Supreme Court will not allow the administration of President Joe Biden to implement a policy that prioritizes the deportation of people who are in the United States illegally and who pose the greatest risk to public safety.

Thursday’s order freezes the measure nationwide for now. The decision was achieved by 5 votes in favor and 4 against, and in the latter, the conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett joined the liberals Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson in affirming that they would have allowed the Biden government to implement the political.

The court also announced that it would hear arguments in the case, saying it would do so at the end of November.

It is the first public vote Jackson has cast since joining the high court on June 30 after the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer.

The judges made their decision known after the government requested emergency court intervention following conflicting rulings by federal appeals courts over a directive issued by the Department of Homeland Security in September, which put them on hold. deportations unless they are individuals who have committed acts of terrorism, espionage or “egregious threats to public safety.”

The federal appeals court in Cincinnati this month reversed a district judge’s order that stayed the measure in a lawsuit brought by Arizona, Ohio and Montana.

But in a separate lawsuit brought by Texas and Louisiana, a federal judge in Texas reversed the nationwide suspension of the guideline and a federal appeals panel in New Orleans refused to intervene.

The judge’s order amounts to “a judicially enforced nationwide reform of executive branch policing priorities,” Attorney General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in a court filing. Prelogar is the government’s main lawyer before the Supreme Court.

In their filing with the highest court, Texas and Louisiana argued that the administration’s guideline violates federal law that requires the detention of people in the United States illegally who have been convicted of serious crimes. States said they would face additional costs for detaining people the federal government might allow to remain at large in the country despite their criminal records.

The directive, issued after Biden became president, updated a policy of his predecessor Donald Trump that expelled people found in the United States illegally regardless of their criminal record or community ties.