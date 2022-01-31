Supryaga at Sampdoria: what changes to Fantasy Football?

Fantasy football, is Supryaga to buy?

As often happens, the name “exotic” teases the fantasy of fantasy football, especially in the repair rods when every president feels almost authorized to experiment, to try some surprise move that could prove decisive to change the fate of his place in the league, or to confirm the position of that moment. Will Supryaga be able to contribute to this goal?

Let’s start immediately by saying that we are still talking about a talent but very young, who has reached the first real big leap of his career: Serie A is a very different scenario from the Ukrainian championship. Net of a physical suit to be evaluated (out due to injury for a month and a half, from mid-October until the end of 2021), will be added to a battery of forwards that counts the presence of Gabbiadini, Caputo and Quagliarella, experts and used for some time to tread the fields of the highest Italian category.

Supryaga is therefore a bet at the repair auction: he certainly starts behind Gabbiadini and Caputo, perhaps he will compete with Quagliarella for more minutes than Torregrossa did in the first half of the season (and therefore the former Napoli and Udinese bomber is the only one who comes out a hair damaged by his arrival, if there were needed given the disastrous numerical performance of this year), but don’t expect a crack that changes the fortunes of your team.