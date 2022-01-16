sure it’s a record to celebrate?

Here is the Tesla with 1200 km of autonomy. The American startup Our Next Energy has developed a new battery pack that has effectively enabled a Model S to double its energy storage capacity. But is that really what we need? Are we aiming for greater efficiency or greater autonomy? Won’t the capillarity of ultra-fast recharging make it superfluous to store all this energy on board?

Here is the 1200 km Tesla: 203 kWh super-pack

ONE has succeeded in creating a battery pack that, with the same size as the original one, allows you to store well 203.7 kWh. And to bring the energy density to 416 Wh / L. (103.9 kWh the capacity of the original battery pack e 245 Wh / l energy density). The weight has increased by approximately 331 kg. A Tesla Model S, equipped with this new battery pack, was tested on Michigan highways, at an average speed of 88 km / h. In this regard, I would like to highlight that it is the average speed in real traffic conditions. Not in the lab at the counter. Basically an average speed comparable to what we can have on a highway trip, even in our country. Maybe a little lower.

Fascinating, but perhaps better to aim for efficiency

Here is the video of the test. In the startup’s projects the desire to make one available commercial version of the new battery pack within the next year. Further increasing the energy density up to 450 Wh / L, and aiming forelimination of nickel and cobalt from the chemistry of the cells. Sure, I can’t deny that fascinates think that today we can already have working prototypes of cars with such performances. But, I wonder, it is is this really the right direction? Perhaps it would not be more desirable to have a car that, thanks to a new battery chemistry, can drastically reducing weight, bulk and cost of the battery pack? In a few years we will probably have them available a dense network of recharging that will make it superfluous the need for cars with such high autonomy.

What if we could customize the range of the car?

It wouldn’t hurt to be able to define the capacity of the battery pack when purchasing the car. Some manufacturers already allow this by offering two or three battery cuts for the same car. But this choice is often linked to particular set-ups. I speak instead of the possibility of freely configure the battery pack. This way everyone could adapt it to your real needs. Without necessarily having to give up other elements of comfort. Again with a view to optimizing resources, a safeguarding the economy and sustainability. Fiat had thought of it, presenting the concept three years ago One hundred and twenty, but as often happens in Turin, good ideas do not find concrete application. But we continue to think that this is the right way: battery packs contents, to make EVs cost less. Immediately and without the need for incentives.