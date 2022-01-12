Surety, does the bank have to act within 6 months from the maturity of the principal obligation?

The clauses of the contract are void surety compliant with the scheme prepared by ABI and declared contrary to antitrust legislation by the Bank of Italy provision (Court of Reggio Emilia sent. 1336/2021).

The Italian Banking Association (ABI) is a non-profit association to which almost all the banks in our country adhere. Among the various activities, ABI prepares negotiation formats concerning general contract conditions that banks can use in relations with customers. In the case examined by the Court of Reggio Emilia, with the sentence 17 November 2021, n. 1336 (text at the bottom), the general contractual conditions for the surety guarantee for banking operations, prepared by ABI itself, are highlighted. In particular, a clause of such a scheme involves the waiver of the application of art. 1957 cc; the provision in question provides for the release of the surety if the creditor has not acted against the debtor within 6 months from the maturity of the principal obligation. This agreement was declared contrary to the law antitrust with a provision of the Bank of Italy. Given the nullity of the clause, it follows that art. 1957 of the civil code is operative. Therefore, the guarantor remains obliged even after the principal obligation has expired, only on condition that “the creditor has brought his petitions against the debtor within six months and has diligently continued them“. In the present case, the creditor (the bank) has not proved that it has done so and, therefore, the surety obligation has been extinguished.

For the sake of completeness, it should be noted that on 30 December 2021 the United Sections of the Court of Cassation have expressed themselves precisely on the issue of the partial nullity of surety contracts omnibus based on the scheme prepared by the ABI and declared contrary to the discipline antitrust (Cass. ON 41994/2021).

The story

A credit institution obtained an injunction against the principal debtor and the guarantor in relation to a debt relating to an entrusted current account relationship and an unsecured loan. The guarantor lodged an opposition against the injunction, deducing the nullity of the surety given for violation of the law antitrust with regard toart. 1957 cc (“maturity of the principal obligation“).

Let’s see how the Court of Reggio Emilia ruled on the deductions raised by the guarantor-opponent.

Premise: the release of the guarantor

The surety is the contract with which a party (guarantor or surety) guarantees the fulfillment of the principal debtor’s obligation (trustworthy) against the creditor. IS a guarantee obligation and has an ancillary nature with respect to the main obligation, so if the latter fails, the surety obligation also ceases automatically. The guarantor and the debtor are jointly and severally obliged to the creditor (art. 1944 c. 1 cc), except for the benefit of preventive enforcement (art. 1944 c. 2 cc).

The release of the guarantor can take place:

for negligent and unlawful conduct of the creditor ( art. 1955 cc ),

), for the non-exercise of the right by the creditor within 6 months from the maturity of the obligation (art. 1957 cc).

In the case in question, the second hypothesis occurs and the surety complains of the violation of art. 1957 cc The provision in question is entitled “maturity of the principal obligation” and establishes the following.

The guarantor remains obliged even after the principal obligation has expired, provided that the creditor has brought his petitions against the debtor within 6 months and have them diligently continued (paragraph 1).

and have them diligently continued (paragraph 1). The provision also applies to cases in which the guarantor has expressly limited his surety to the same term as the principal obligation. In this case, however, the petition against the debtor must be brought within 2 months (paragraphs 2 and 3)

(paragraphs 2 and 3) The petition against the debtor interrupts the prescription also against the guarantor (paragraph 4).

Violation of the discipline antitrust

The guarantor, in opposition to an injunction, argues the violation of the discipline antitrust, in particular, of art. 2 c. 2 lett. to) Law n. 287/1990 (rules for the protection of competition and the market). The guarantee contract in question complies with the scheme prepared by the ABI and declared contrary to the law antitrust (in articles 2, 6 and 8) from provision of the Bank of Italy no. 55 of 02.05.2005.

First of all, it should be remembered that the Italian Banking Association (ABI) is a non-profit association to which almost all Italian banks belong. In order to pursue its duties, ABI prepares negotiation formats concerning general contract conditions that banks can use in relations with customers. In this case, the general contractual conditions for the surety guaranteeing banking operations, prepared by ABI itself, are relevant. In particular, art. 6 of this scheme entails the waiver of the application of the aforementioned art. 1957 cc which, as we have seen, determines the release of the surety if the creditor has not acted against the debtor within 6 months.

In the opposition judgment, the guarantor pleads the nullity of the aforementioned article of the contract – which slavishly reports the clause present in the ABI scheme – where it exempts the bank from acting within the established terms; moreover, it infers the applicability of art. 1957 cc to the specific case in point since it was illegitimately waived. Finally, he highlights how the bank has not proved that it has promoted and continued the actions against the principal debtor, therefore, the extinction of the guarantee obligation follows.

The clause that derogates from art. 1957 cc

The Emilian Court notes how the jurisprudence of legitimacy (Cass. 29810/2017; Cass. 13846/2019) stated that the declaration of invalidity of the three clauses of the contract conditions prepared by ABI – for violation of the antitrust – does not overwhelm the entire contract but only the individual clauses pursuant to art. 1419 cc (Cass. 24044/2019, Milan Court 620/2020; Court of Brescia 1176/2020).

The agreement relating to the waiver of the terms pursuant to art. 1957 cc contained in the contract in question is the slavish copy of the clause declared contrary to the discipline antitrust by the provision of the Bank of Italy. Also, the contract de quo it also contains the revival and survival clauses, which are also illegitimate. The trial judge, therefore, believes that these clauses are null and void but that the nullity does not overwhelm the entire transaction.





The surety omnibus and the provision of the Bank of Italy

The defense of the credit institution argues that the objection of nullity raised by the guarantor should not be upheld as the one in question would be a specific guarantee and would not fall within the guarantee omnibus. This expression refers to the contract with which the guarantor undertakes towards the credit institution to guarantee the fulfillment of all debts, including those arising after the conclusion of the surety agreement, of which the beneficiary of the guarantee (principal debtor ) will be the holder upon the agreed deadline. In other words, the bank remains guaranteed for all of its credits, present and future.

By law, the surety must specify a maximum guaranteed amount (art. 1938 cc) since the assumption of such an obligation exposes the guarantor to a high risk; failing this indication, the contract must be considered null and void due to the indeterminacy of the object. According to the trial judge, unlike what the bank argued, the contract concerns a surety omnibus and, as such, falls within the aforementioned provision of the Bank of Italy (no. 55/2005).

Counterclaim of nullity and jurisdiction

The Emilian judge notes that the objection of nullity of the surety falls within the counterclaims and, therefore, the decision on the nullity must be taken together with the merits of the opposition.

In the present case, art. 33 of Law n. 287/1990 – laying down the rules for the protection of competition and the market – which deals with jurisdictional competence. In particular, in relation to nullity actions for violation of the discipline antitrust, the provision provides that the case is rooted in the competent court for the territory in which the section specialized in business matters is established (pursuant to art. Legislative Decree no. 168/2003). The aforementioned rule does not apply to the case in question since it concerns the action of nullity and not the exception1.

The very recent intervention of the United Sections

For the sake of completeness, it should be noted that on 30.12.2021 (therefore after the ruling of the Court of Reggio Emilia here in comment) the United Sections of the Court of Cassation have expressed themselves precisely on the issue of partial nullity of surety contracts omnibus based on the scheme prepared by the ABI and declared contrary to the discipline antitrust (Cass. ON 41994/2021). Below is the principle of law enunciated by the Supreme Council:

«The surety contracts downstream of agreements declared partially void by the Guarantor Authority, in relation only to the clauses contrasting with the articles 2, paragraph 2, lett. a) of law n. 287 of 1990 and 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, are partially null, pursuant to art. 2, paragraph 3 of the aforementioned law and art. 1419 cod. civ., in relation only to the clauses that reproduce those of the unilateral scheme constituting the prohibited agreement, unless it can be inferred from the contract, or is otherwise proven, a different will of the parties. “

Conclusions

The declaration of invalidity of the clause that excludes the application of the terms referred to inart. 1957 cc, implies that the aforementioned article is operative, “with the consequence that the guarantor remains obliged even after the expiry of the principal obligation, only on condition that the creditor has brought his petitions against the debtor within six months and has diligently continued them“.

In the present case, the creditor (the bank) has neither tried nor offered to prove that it has brought and continued its actions against the debtor within the statutory time limit. In conclusion, for the reasons set out above, the surety obligation has been extinguished, the opposition is upheld and the injunction revoked.

[1] For the sake of completeness, it is recalled that with the counterclaim exception one party opposes its own right to the other in order to obtain the rejection of the opposing request (and it can also be proposed on appeal), vice versa, the counterclaim it does not pursue the aim of obtaining the rejection of the plaintiff’s claim (such as the counterclaim exception), but is aimed at achieving a broader result, such as the plaintiff’s conviction (and is only available in the first instance).