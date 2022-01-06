SURFACE GO 3 Microsoft Review. The VERSATILE but … – Andrea Galeazzi

Windows 11 in the body thin, well built And light of a tablet. If this is what you are looking for, he is for you, with satisfactory performance, especially in the version with 10th generation Intel Core i3. If, on the other hand, you do not absolutely need Windows and extreme mobility, the price may not completely convince you ..

Design and touch-and-feel materials

The size are 245 x 175 x 8.3mm with a weight of 544 grams. I like the form factor, I appreciate the build quality and the materials. The shell is in magnesium and there is the usual comfortable “flap”. There equipment from doors it is not exaggerated but the recharge takes place via the Surface connector so the type-c remains free, then we find 3.5mm jack, microSD port and two cameras, external from 8MP and internal from 5MP. About the connectivity we find WiFi 6 (even if it didn’t seem like a very fast network card) and Bluetooth 5.0. There keyboard it attaches magnetically and is very comfortable to use, just like all Surface it flexes quite in the center. The alcantara coating is very pleasant to the touch.

Display

The display it’s a IPS from 10.5 “ with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, then FHD and 220PPI. The quality is high, excellent viewing angles and beautiful colors, as well as responsiveness to both touches and pen thanks to the digitizer.

Processor and memory

There CPU it’s a Intel i3-10100Y dual-core with Intel integrated graphics UHD 615, 4GB of memory LPDDR3 RAM And 64GB from internal memory e-mmc which can reach a maximum of 128GB (in this case SSD) anyway expandable through microSD. The performance they are not incredible but not disappointing either, it depends on how they are used. It is good for use on the move, by students, office or with applications that are not too heavy.

Battery

There battery from 28Wh is a bit ‘its weak point: we are on 5 hours with office, film or music use e 4 hours in videoconference with applications such as Teams, Meet or Zoom. About videocall, I found the room internal from 5MP absolutely satisfactory and of more than good quality for this use.

Software and ecosystem

The operating system is Windows 11 Home in S mode. Absolutely complete therefore as regards compatibility with all Windows applications.

Audio

I appreciate that theaudio come from two front speakers from 2W, therefore very direct and stereophonic but the volume it’s not really that high.

Final judgement