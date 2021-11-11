Surface Laptop SE and Windows 11 SE, Microsoft challenges Chromebook and Chrome OS

The rumors have taken us, Microsoft presented the Surface Laptop SE, a notebook from 249 dollars designed to compete with the Chromebook In the school world (elementary and middle school). On board Windows 11 SE, ad hoc edition of the new operating system being distributed.

Expected to early 2022 in the US, UK, Canada and Japan, the new Surface will be sold exclusively to schools and students in two models: one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage for $ 249 and one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage for $ 329. Windows 11 SE will also arrive later on other similar notebooks made by Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, Fujitsu, HP, JK-IP, Lenovo and Positivo.

With a full plastic body and a screen from 1366 x 768 pixels in 16: 9 format, the new Surface Laptop SE is really low-cost in every aspect. Keyboard and trackpad are those of the Surface Laptop Go, while the processor is a Intel Celeron N4020 / N4120. The first is a 14 nanometer dual-core “Gemini Lake Refresh” which operates between 1.1 and 2.8 GHz and has a TDP of 6 watts. The second is a very similar quad-core, but the boost frequency stops at 2.6 GHz.

Surface Laptop SE integrates a 1 megapixel front webcam with 720p resolution, while as regards the ports we find a USB A, a USB C, a power connector and a 3.5 mm jack for headphones. The battery also allows “up to 16 hours” of autonomy with “typical use”.

In the face of somewhat disappointing technical specifications even compared to some Chromebooks, Microsoft focuses on an important aspect, namely the degree of repairability. Students and / or school IT administrators can open the notebook e replace some parts easily: we talk about battery, display, keyboard and even motherboard. To this end, Microsoft will sell replacement parts through authorized resellers. Is this a first step to seeing an increasingly repairable Surface range? Yes, the Redmond company is committed to this and we will see steps forward as early as next year.

Windows 11 SE, what changes?

As for the new edition of Windows 11, this is the umpteenth attempt to create a competing operating system of Chrome OS. The company had already tried it with the S Mode, essentially a Windows 10 on which it was possible to install only the apps from the Microsoft Store. The choice turned out to be wrong, also due to a lack of apps and so the company decided to “restart” the project.

Windows 11 SE has no application restrictions and allows IT administrators to manage installed apps, as well as update the system outside of school and study hours. In truth, Windows 11 SE does not have the Microsoft Store pre-installed like other editions, but will allow you to download a well-defined set of third-party apps, including Chrome and Zoom.

The other changes are minor compared to the Windows 11 we are all familiar with: apps always start in full screen and Microsoft has removed the different Snap Layouts in favor of a single mode that allows apps to be placed side by side. The Widget section that could have distracted students also disappears, while the Edge browser has been configured to accept Chrome extensions by default. Documents will also sync with OneDrive by default and allow offline access. All this is completed by several pre-installed apps and InTune support, to allow IT administrators to simplify the management of their school machines.