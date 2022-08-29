Surfer Brandon Sanford Viñas: “My love for the sea is stronger than ever”

After dedicating part of his life as a tourism server as a guide for Dominicans and foreigners visiting Cabarete (municipal district of the municipality of Sosúa, Puerto Plata) and its beautiful beaches for the first time, Dominican surfer Brandon Sanford Viñas has decided to pursue his dream: be one of the best big and tube wave surfers.

At 33 years old, as a representative of the country, he has received an invitation to embark on one of the most important water sports events worldwide, the Mexpipe Warriors 2022, and is determined to succeed.

Talking with LISTÍN DIARIO, Sanford Viñas, indicated that his interest and love for surfing was born when he was just a child. The young athlete grew up looking from his house, which had the “Encuentro beach” behind, to neighbors and boys from the area, older than him, surfing. He watched them enough, so much so that, when he was only six years old, he was already in the sea, catching waves.

“My mom saw that I really liked that water sport and from a trip she made to Puerto Rico He gave me my first surfboard. Little by little I got more into the waves and it ended up being my passion. That was my first love and to this day it still is”, expressed Sanford Viñas with great enthusiasm and enthusiasm.

After recalling those beginnings of his encounter with the sea, he commented that many events have happened.

He began to take surfing more seriously and at the age of 14, he won his first international contest in Puerto Rico. Years later, he became Latin American Subjunior Champion (2004), and then Open, for six consecutive years, and placed third in the Master of the Ocean event, ahead of strong competitors from around the world.

“I don’t have the fingers and toes to count all the events I’ve attended, big and small where I’ve lost and won. I have gone 30 times to different events around the world to represent the country: Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, California, Florida, Brazil, Nicaragua, Peru, Ecuador and others”, emphasizes the athlete.

He is interested in tourism in the Dominican Republic

After competing for a while, the young man stopped and felt that a service was needed, that would provide a fun experience to Dominicans and foreigners in the mecca of water sports in the country, Cabarete.

Sanford becomes a tour guide and founds a company called Dominican Surf Trips, to share the gift of the beauty of surfing in the Dominican Republic.

“This country…many people who even live here don’t know about it, but it is a treasure in terms of water sports and the beaches we have”points out the surfer.

Under the slogan “Somewhere in DR”, in Spanish, “in some part of the RD”, it took tourists to discover secret and hidden beaches, where surfing was practiced, especially.

“Surfing is very selfish, it is not a group sport, you always want to hide your favorite beach and your favorite wave so that you can enjoy yourself. If there are many people trying to catch that wave, the fun is not the same (…) I took my clients to very beautiful, secret beaches”, commented Sanford Viñas.

“My love for the sea is stronger than ever”

Sanford is at a stage in his life where he is focused on his dream and wants to make it come true. He emphasized that he feels an innate commitment to the youth of the Dominican Republic.

“The generations that come after me deserve someone who inspires and motivates them, and at this moment I feel that I am ready to give you a good motivation and inspiration, that’s why my love for the sea is stronger than ever”, expressed the lover of ‘Foil Surfing’.

For Sanfort Viñas, surfing is his life and he describes the sport as a lifestyle.

“The moment you grab the board and catch that wave you free yourself from many things in life,” he said.

He goes for the Mexpipe Warriors 2022

Sanford Viñas’ true passion has always been chasing the biggest waves possible.

The Mexipipe Warrior event is an activity that takes place in the Puerto Escondido silver, located in Mexico, one of the strongest wave beaches and to be held in September 2022. Tube surfers from around the world will be summoned there.

Sanford Viñas earned a spot on the guest list for the event that honors legendary Mexican surfer Oscar Moncada. The young competitor indicated that he feels proud to be representing the country.

“I feel super good representing my country. People like the Dominican. I feel proud when I arrive in another country representing the Dominican Republic”, said the young competitor born in Florida, United States, but raised in the Dominican Republic since he was one year old, by his Dominican mother.

“It is an honor to have that title. Not everyone can come and it is an invitation that I have. I would love to win,” she added.

A rigorous preparation

“I’m getting ready”said Sanford Viñas” and explained that the preparations for the Mexpipe Warriors 2022 consist of three fundamental pillars: technical, physical and mental preparation.

“I am swimming, doing exercises, especially breathing. I go to a beach and dive with a rock and hold my breath as long as I can, I do this to simulate a crash in a big wave, ”she explained.

“I prepare my mind so that the little devil does not tell me “That wave is very big”“I don’t think you can do it.”building a strong mind,” he added.