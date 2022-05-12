NewsUS

Surfside: the surprising court agreement by which the victims of the collapse of the building in Florida will receive compensation of almost US $ 1,000 million

Photo of James James55 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Family and friends of the victims.

image source, Getty Images

It was an announcement that surprised the very judge handling the case.

Survivors and relatives of the victims of the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, in which 98 people died almost a year ago, have reached a legal agreement in which they will receive US$997 million in compensation for the damages caused.

The agreement, revealed at a court hearing on Wednesday and still pending final approval, also covers apartment owners in the building and includes insurance companies, developers of an adjacent building and other participants in the litigation.

The agreement takes place weeks before the first anniversary of the tragedy in which 98 people died when the 12-story residential block partially collapsed on June 24, 2021.

Source link

Photo of James James55 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Related Articles

First inmate executed in Arizona after lethal injection controversy

7 mins ago

Surfside: the surprising judicial agreement by which the victims of the collapse of the building in Florida will receive compensation of almost US $ 1,000 million

1 hour ago

Trump will have to pay $110,000 to have a contempt order withdrawn | International

2 hours ago

The armed strike and the ghost of Pablo Escobar

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button