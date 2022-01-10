Surgeons alert, interventions reduced between 50 and 80% – Health

Alarm from the Italian Society of Surgery (Sic) for the dramatic reduction in interventions which in the regions range from 50 to 80%: often it is not possible to operate even patients with cancer because there is no ICU post available in the postoperative period.

“Healthcare companies are forced to allocate large hospitalization spaces to Covid patients and intensive therapies are largely occupied by patients mainly no vax – explains Sic – we are witnessing the aggravation of tumor pathologies that often arrive late in hospital by now inoperable “.

“Surgery beds halved, blocking of elective admissions, reconverted intensive care for Covid patients, nurses and anesthetists of operating theaters transferred to Covid wards. In this way, surgical activity throughout Italy has been reduced by an average of 50% with peaks of 80%, reserving interventions only for oncological and emergency patients. But often it is not possible to operate even on cancer patients because there is no ICU post-operative available “, explains the president of the Italian Society of surgery Francesco Basile. “In 2021, despite the commitment of the health authorities and surgeons to dispose of the waiting lists accumulated in 2020 for elective surgical pathologies – he continues – and this even though in many Regions additional operating sessions have been organized on specific projects . Now the waiting lists will go back to lengthening out of all proportion “. Basile states that we are practically in the same situation as in 2020, “which resulted in 400,000 postponed surgeries, a significant increase in the number of patients on the waiting list and, what is heavier, there was an aggravation of the pathologies. tumors that often arrived in the hospital in the following months by now inoperable “.