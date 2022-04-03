Surgery and aesthetic medicine, ok results and excellent health in 4 steps

The unwanted consequences can be many and serious, if you do not rely on expert hands and specialized centers. Here’s what’s useful to know and ask before making a decision

Vera Martinella

There are over 300 thousand interventions by Cosmetic Surgery performed every year in Italy. To which are added more than 500 thousand non-surgical treatments (such as filler and botulinum “punctures”). According to the latest rankings, the first place for the operations carried out is the breast augmentation (breast augmentation), followed by the lipoaspiration and from retouching to the eyelids (blepharoplasty). Interventions that can be performed in a short time and with a “quick” return to normal, but which still require expert hands and qualified centers to be sure of not having unwanted consequences that can leave you disfigured or have, in the worst cases, fatal outcomes.

Think about it and inform yourself – “Cosmetic surgery is a serious matter: first of all we must keep in mind that it deals with us real operations and once the incision is made there is no turning back (or at least it is very difficult) – he underlines Barbara Banzatti, medical director of the Plastic Surgery Unit and the Great Burns Center at the Niguarda hospital in Milan -. It is essential to inform yourself carefully and decide by weighing the pros and cons. The patient must document, but the relationship of trust with your doctor or surgeon is crucial. It is necessary to choose together what is possible to do to satisfy the desires of the single person, bearing in mind however which goals are achievable and which are not. Both for safety and for the final aesthetic result “.

Choose doctors and specialized centers – Then be careful to always choose known and resulting structures accredited by the Region where they are located. “Some treatments can be performed in the office and in the clinic (this is the case of fillers and botulinum) – explains Banzatti -; others require the sterility of operating room; still others (to be done in complete safety) need further guarantees, such as the constant presence of resuscitators. Then, in the case of mammoplasty, the patient should always ask the surgeon for theprosthesis labelwith the indication of the type, the serial number and the manufacturer “.

Be careful what you wear – It is important to know what she is wearing. A speech that also applies to botox And hyaluronic acid, substances used in the fight against aging to soften the furrows and to temporarily increase the volume of cheekbones, lips and cheeks. products: the patient should ask what will be injected and if the product is equipped with CE mark, which certifies compliance with the essential requirements required by European Union directives. “These are substances that also have an expiration date – says the expert -. And then it is necessary to establish which one is most suitable for the individual case. Up to a certain degree of aging, filler And botox give natural and pleasing results. On the other hand, when the tissues are decidedly sagging (due to age), the best way is to reposition them surgically, for example with a sectoral lifting“.

The price – The surgeon’s fee is a constant item, as is the cost of the clinic and that of the materials used. Extremely low costs, however, must be suspicious: a treatment or an intervention always presupposes factors which, in order to be “of quality”, cannot be free or underpaid. Excessive discounts must also raise doubts about the seriousness and quality. Another fundamental step is the informed consent that every patient must always sign. “The informed consent it summarizes the characteristics of the operation, the possible risks and side effects and how these will be dealt with “explains Banzatti.

The convalescence – Cosmetic surgery is safe, but as with any surgery there may be unexpected eventsthe. And thinking about the “after” it is also good to inquire about the timing of recovery and return to “normal” life. “The person concerned must be warned about the convalescence and how to manage it – concludes the expert -: small redness and bruises may occur due to infiltration of fillers and botulinum, which last a few hours, but times are getting longer for surgical operations. Obviously everything varies according to the type of intervention and various personal factors. It is an important aspect to take into account, in order to plan professional commitments accordingly “.