Surgery performed on the second day of eye surgery

Gaudencio González Garza of the High Specialty Medical Unit (UMAE) General Hospital, “La Raza” of the National Medical Center (CMN) of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), during the Second Ophthalmological Surgical Conference. Performed 479 surgical procedures for various eye conditions.

The purpose of this conference, which ran from 24 July to 6 August The aim was to reduce surgical delays and waiting times With participation of 22 affiliated Ophthalmologists and 45 with expertise in Cornea, Retina, Glaucoma and Cataract.



Patients referred from General Hospitals (HGZ) of the zone of IMSS representative offices in Northern Mexico City, Eastern Mexico State, Western Mexico State and Yucatán, who were on the waiting list for ophthalmic surgery, were treated.



Besides, To this day, 22 surgical rooms were set up, equipped with microscopes and high-tech equipment, which allows the removal or removal of those parts or structures of the human eye that are necessary for this type of surgery.





