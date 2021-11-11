Surgery with remote support with 5G is a reality at San Raffaele

5G enters the operating room, making remote support surgery a reality. An experiment is underway at the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan with the collaboration of Vodafone Italia for the repair of the mitral valve percutaneously. This intervention requires the use of a remote proctoring system based on 5G network and augmented reality software. It is a remote support to the doctor in the operating room, developed by Artiness with the support of Vodafone Italia. The trial is conducted in the Cardiac Surgery Unit of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital, configured with Vodafone 5G infrastructure. Dr. Paolo Denti is the Principal Investigator (PI) of the firm.

What is proctoring?

The term proctoring refers to the support provided by medical companies to doctors in the operating room. In this way, professionals learn new surgical practices or supervise during the implantation of new devices. The remote proctoring system in question makes this support possible remotely thanks to software installed on two augmented reality viewers connected and managed on the edge computing architecture (MEC) of the Vodafone 5G network.

Remote support surgery with 5G: this is how it works

In the experimentation that is taking place in the Milanese hospital, the remote proctoring system is available both to the first operator in the operating room and to the proctor, who is the medical device specialist, remotely. The proctor visualizes in augmented reality both the medical signals coming from the operating room and a 3D model of the patient’s heart, created thanks to the Artiness software. The surgeon also views and interacts with the 3D model. It receives from the proctor indications on how to proceed with the intervention in real time, thanks to the speed and low latency provided by Vodafone 5G edge computing. The objective of the clinical trial is to verify the applicability of technologies that allow remote proctoring practice by exploiting connectivity and 5G architecture and to test the ease of use of the system.

What is Artiness

Artiness is a startup founded in 2018 by researchers and professors of the Bioengineering Department of the Politecnico di Milano. It is essential for her to win the second Vodafone “Action for 5G” tender dedicated to startups, SMEs and social enterprises that want to contribute their innovative ideas to the development of 5G in Italy.

Remote support surgery with 5G: very important possibilities open up

“In the clinical trial conducted at the San Raffaele Hospital, the Vodafone 5G network, edge computing and augmented reality are allowing the medical team to conduct real surgery remotely. 5G and technology are writing a new page in the history of medicine and healthcare: the future is increasingly within reach “. Sabrina Baggioni is Vodafone Italia’s 5G program director.

“We are proud to have concretely contributed to the development and application of this innovation thanks also to our partners, Vodafone and Artiness. This project is a further testimony of the vocation of San Raffaele. Not only care and research but also innovation and technology transfer. The goal is to anticipate tomorrow’s therapeutic and technological solutions to our patients today “. Paolo Denti is PI of the practice and heart surgeon of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital.

