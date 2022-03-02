Surprise! Adamari López returns to an old love… From Puerto Rico, where he is this week reporting for ‘Hoy Día’the ‘spoiled little girl’ confirmed that returns to acting and on his Island of Enchantment.

If you watch ‘Hoy Día’ or follow Adamari on networks, you’ll know that he has been, since Monday, in his beloved Puerto Rico, from where he is hosting Telemundo’s morning show, while his colleagues, Chiquibaby, Nacho Lozano, Quique Usales, Arantxa Loizaga and Nicole Suárez await their stories from the studio.

Doing an interview a group of actresses who are in charge of the first Women’s Theater Festival in the month of March, dedicated to us, Adamari confirmed that he will join his colleagues and return to this old and great love in his land: the theater.

It’s more like a preview and a joke, she even rehearsed part of one of the works that will be presented and assured that it was her audition with the hope of being chosen to return to what is his true profession: acting.

Let’s remember that her hosting career began with ‘Un Nuevo Día’, when she was invited to be part of the presenting team after Angélica Vale rejected the invitation. Little by little he grew in this new adventure.

However, on more than one occasion Adamari has expressed his desire to act again, whether in a soap opera, a movie, a series and why not, like now in the theaterand what better than in his beloved Isla del Encanto.

WATCH HERE THE MOMENT IN WHICH ADAMARI GIVES THE NEWS:

