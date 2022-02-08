Surprise announcement of Playstation, new free game for all: the date

Playstation has just announced that it is going to give a new game to everyone who has a PS4 or a PS5. Here are the details.

It is certainly not the best moment in Playstation history what we are experiencing, indeed. Right now, in fact, the company is having a hard time getting back on its feet, at least from a “public” and “perception” point of view following the truly incredible operation that Xbox He Completed. With a master move, in fact, the American company has paid a huge amount for what appears to be a gold mine like Activision Blizzard.

In this sense we can only applaud the operation completed by Microsoft, which significantly expands its securities portfolio. And in this sense it is also a hard blow for Playstation, which inevitably loses in terms of firepower and precisely perception in the eyes of gamers. Although the new plan created with Bungie seems to be extremely interesting to respond in some way to the decisions made by Xbox.

Playstation gives everyone a video game this week

Perhaps also for this reason, Playstation is preparing everything to try to bring home many victories and the decision that has just been communicated fits into this type of tactic. Finding an agreement with UbisoftIn fact, Playstation has decided to give away a new video game absolutely free for the whole next weekend.

The title in question is Riders Republic, the new racing game in which gamers can indulge themselves so much and give life to daring and heart-pounding races and descents. The title in question, which was officially launched last October 28, 2021therefore we are talking about a new game that certainly has a certain attraction.

Following the collaboration with Prada and for the Olympics, it was announced that anyone who has a PS4 or a PS5 and with the valid PS Plus, will be able to download and play Riders Republic for free from 10 to 14 February 2022. In this sense, therefore, we could soon see a real peak in the number of gamers who will try the title in the next few hours, between curious and fans of the genre who were waiting to try the game before buying.

Not only that, the title will also be 50% discountso if during the test you like what you are playing, then it will also be the best time to put your hand to your wallet and buy the title, forever.