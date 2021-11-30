surprise arrives the last free bonus of November for PS4 and PS5

A new free additional content arrives on the last day of the month for all users who have an active subscription to the service PlayStation Plus.

In fact, all members can download an exclusive package of cosmetic items at no additional cost to show off in Rocket League, the popular free to play branded Psyonix and available for free on both PlayStation 4 than on PlayStation 5. The bundle in question includes four different elements for customizing the vehicle, so that you can apply brand new wheels, decals, trails and toppers.

Here is the complete list of items in the free package:

Spoof Star BL (Wheels)

Ninja Star BL (Scia)

Seeing Stars BL (Topper)

Starscape Jr. BL (Decal)

This is the link to download the package from the web version of the Sony store:

It should be noted that, as this is a game that supports cross-save, all players who unlock items on a PlayStation console and have an account with the feature enabled, can use the same items on other platforms as well.

Did you know that Rocket League Sideswipe is available for free on iOS and Android?