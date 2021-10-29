News

Surprise at the wedding: suddenly Tom Hanks arrives

Surprise at the wedding: suddenly Tom Hanks arrives

A unforgettable wedding that of Diciembre and Tashia, two brides who were exchanging wedding vows on the beach in Santa Monica, California, when suddenly Tom Hanks. The actor “crashed” into the ceremony by surprise and left everyone speechless.

“He said he had noticed the celebrations. He complimented us a lot and told us we were beautiful,” Tashia told ‘Today’. “He gave us couple advice, he was very happy for us.”

The star of “Forrest Gump”, although he was in a sweatshirt and shorts, also lent himself to the numerous ritual photos and was immortalized together with the two brides and their one-year-old son.

One thing, however, caught Hanks’ attention: in the middle of the chairs of the guests stood one with a photo. Asked for the necessary explanations, one of the two new brides declared having recently lost his brother. The surprising thing is that the Hollywood star and Diciembre’s brother were born on the same day: “It was as if it were a message from my brother, as if he was there with us too! It was the icing on the cake” he explained the woman.

