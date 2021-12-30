surprise attack shot

Juve continues the search for a striker to give to Allegri. After Vlahovic and Icardi, the name of Lacazette appears.

The research continues Juve of an attacker able to guarantee a good amount of goals. The performance of Morata And Kean have not been considered sufficient for some time, with the Juventus management that for several months has been searching the ground in search of a tip to support Dybala.

The strong name is always that of Vlahovic, but the factor weighs heavily Fiorentina with the Viola who would be happy not to sell it to Juve. Another ‘hot’ name is that of Icardi outgoing from PSG. In the last few hours, however, a third hypothesis has also emerged: Lacazette ofArsenal.

This was revealed by the journalist Gianni Balzarini who on his YouTube channel, making a point of the incoming market, launched this ‘new’ name. “There Juve is talking with Lacazette. ” he has declared. “The fact that it is due with theArsenal it helps a lot. “

Juve-Lacazette, many reasons why it can be done

“At Juve, I am in contact with his agent on a daily basis.”Revealed Balzarini. “I don’t know the details, but I know they are talking. Lacazette today it would be a good shot, also because there is a deadline issue. “

Balzarini then comes back up Icardi, somewhat extinguishing the dreams of the Juventus fans. A difficult operation for a number of reasons, one above all the formula. “Icardi it remains my favorite, but it is a complicated operation. The PSG it does not work with the dry loan formulas. They would like at least the obligation of redemption. “