surprise bonus in renewal

The injury suffered by Paulo Dybala in the first minutes of the match against Venice turned out to be less serious than feared. At the “Penzo” the Argentine Juventus striker had to take off the captain’s armband with bitterness and concern after just 15 minutes, being forced to surrender to a resentment in the calf and leave room for Kaio Jorge.

The nightmare of another more or less long stop period immediately began to harbor in the soul of the number 10 of Juventus, as well as of the fans and of Massimiliano Allegri, who had chosen to send Dybala on the pitch in the Lagoon despite the conditions of the ‘Argentine weren’t the best already in the match Champions League against Malmoe on the previous Wednesday.

Dybala-Juventus, the renewal is one step away

The instrumental tests to which Paulo Dybala was subjected on Monday, however, caused a sigh of relief, excluding the presence of injuries, yet it is not sure that the player will be risked by Allegri in the last two games of 2021 against Bologna And Cagliari, in particular on Saturday 18 at the “Dall’Ara”, in order to avoid taking risks in view of the start of 2022 of fire that awaits Juventus.

However, Dybala seems to be pawing to take the field, also because his calendar year could end with another very important and long-awaited piece of news, the long-awaited signature on the contract renewal expiring in 2023.

Dybala’s autograph on Juventus Fc headed paper could arrive before Christmas and in fact the agent Jorge Antun is expected in Italy just for the days of the Holidays to close a “game” open long after the very long negotiation between the parties has come to an end with an agreement that sets the new deadline at 2026 with salary increased from the current ones to a range between 8 and 10 million.

Juventus, Dybala renewal: there is a bonus linked to attendance

This is the classic halfway agreement, a compromise between the 8 million fixed base proposed by Juventus and the request for 10 from which Dybala’s entourage seemed unable to move.

Filling the gap will be the bonus, some of which are very significant. In addition to the individual goals linked to the goals scored, in fact, and to those of the team on the possible championship or Champions League victory, according to what is reported by ‘Sky Sport’ in the new Dybala contract there would also be a clause that will lead the player to earn based on a certain number of appearances to be reached in the 2022-’23 season, which would make the player’s salary increase to 10 million also for subsequent years.

It therefore seems clear Juventus’ will to subordinate the salary increase so much invoked by Dybala and the agent to the guarantees on the physical condition of the player, affected in recent seasons by many injuries of a muscular nature.

Also in this year, before the stop in Venice, Dybala had to stop at the end of September, coming out in tears during the match against Sampdoria, returning to the field only three weeks later.

Juventus wants to link their future and the ambition to return to compete to win the name of Dybala, as long as Paulo is finally healthy and ready to guarantee at least 30 games per season at high levels.

Juventus, Paulo Dybala season numbers in brief

* 17 the games played

* 8 in full (0 in the Champions League)

* 2 from substitute (against Inter in Serie A and Chelsea in the Champions League)

* 8 goals (2 in the Champions League, 6 in Serie A)

* 10 the games played with the captain’s armband

* 3 muscle injuries (on 26/9 against Sampdoria, 12/11 in the national team and 11/12 against Venice)

