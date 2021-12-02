surprise decision by José Mourinho

José Mourinho canceled the awaited press conference on the eve of the match between Roma and Inter, big match of the sixteenth day of A league, which will be played on Saturday at 6pm.

Roma-Inter, the decision of Josè Mourinho

No memories of the Triplets, nor of his happy period in the Nerazzurri: it Special One has decided not to waste emotional energy and to focus his attention exclusively on the Giallorossi, who are in a delicate moment of their season after three defeats in their last five league games. The Corriere dello Sport reports it.

Mourinho has thus decided to remain silent, officially due to the short time available to prepare for the challenge. The Portuguese coach will speak regularly after the 6pm match.

Roma-Inter: probable formation of the Giallorossi

For the capitolini, the already difficult situation has become complicated after the latest injuries and suspensions: Mourinho will have to do without several crucial players, starting with the midfield, where captain Lorenzo Pellegrini, injured, he will return only in 2022.

The outside is also out of the question Karsdorp and the tip Abraham, both disqualified, while there will not even be the very young Felix, due to Covid. Finally, too El Shaarawy will not be of the game: the Pharaoh for a muscle problem will have it for at least two weeks.

Mourinho should field a 4-2-3-1 with Smalling and Mancini in the center of defense, Ibanez and Vina on the wings. In the median Veretout with Cristante, on the trocar behind Shomurodov there are Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan And Carles Perez: a practically obligatory eleven given the many absences.

Roma-Inter: probable formation of the Nerazzurri

A completely different atmosphere at Inter: the Nerazzurri are returning from three consecutive victories and are now one step away from the top of the standings. Also Simone Inzaghi has his cat to peel in defense, with De Vrij towards the flat rate e Sticks to be evaluated: they are ready to take over alongside Skriniar Dimarco and D’Ambrosio.

At the Olimpico against his former team Dzeko will return to the owner and will support in attack Lautaro Martinez, on the flanks Dumfries will replace Darmian on the right, Perisic on the left, Barella, Calhanoglu and Brozovic confirmed in the median.

OMNISPORT