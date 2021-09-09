Surprise for 4 children, Tom Cruise lands in the garden

AGI – Having a garden large enough to land a helicopter can have its advantages and reserve big surprises. And what a surprise it must have been for the Webb family to see none other than Tom Cruise in the Mission Impossible version coming from the sky, like in a Hollywood movie.

The lucky encounter happened because Conventry airport, near Birmingham, was temporarily closed. The Webb family, who live in the nearby village of Baginton, was then contacted to make her garden available because “such a VIP was late” and had to land. They had no idea who he was. “I thought it would be nice for the kids to see a helicopter,” Ms Webb told the BBC. “At a certain point from the cockpit he came out and approached and it was Wow!”

Just landed, the American star went to the 4 children of the house to chat. Immediately after he approached his parents, he stretched his elbow as is used in Covid time to greet each other and thanked them warmly. Obviously there was no lack of photos with the Webb family that immediately spread on social media.

“At one point he asked the children if they would like to take a helicopter ride,” Ms. Webb said again. And so the three children took off with the pilot while Tom Cruise left to attend a meeting.

“It was an incredible day” concluded the woman, “it was surreal, I still can’t believe it really happened” Tom Cruise is in the north of England for shoot the seventh episode of the Mission Impossible saga, directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The film hits screens in May 2022 after suffering several postponements due to the pandemic. Also starring with Cruise are Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson and Henry Czerny. For the Webb family it will surely be a difficult film to forget.