Surprise! Genesis Suero ex ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ now on Telemundo

Surprise! Exclusively we can confirm that Genesis Suero ex ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ now to Telemundo. Yes, the ‘Pimpumpam’ that reached the final of the Univision reality show, joins ‘At Home with Telemundo’.

This Tuesday, at 2/1 PM Central, you will find that their hosts, Ana Jurka and Carlos Adyan, will tell you that they have news to give you., which? That they stayed with the girl with the most seasoning that the 2021 season of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ gave.

Although they have not made it official, nor have they confirmed it to us, we can tell you that Genesis will be, starting today, the new reporter for ‘At Home with Telemundo’. From New York, he will present stories, do interviews and play ‘Pimpumpam’ on the competition network that made her known.

Yesterday, Genesis shared two stories, one worrying, which was the hospitalization of his motherwho, as we know, has gone through very difficult times that has led her to fall into depression on several occasions. The lady is stable and that is why the beloved Dominican went on to give the other news.

The good one who promised that he would share it today, and for them he was on his way to Miami. Many thought it was a special participation this Thursday in ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’Let’s remember that after reaching the final of ‘NBL’, we saw her participating in Telethon USA.

But no, though we were able to know that they had called her to invite her, Genesis had already closed a contract with Telemundo which will be his new home, specifically in the two-hour show in the afternoon.

A few months ago we interviewed Génesis, when she just knew, without even knowing firsthand what it was, the honeys of success and being recognized and supported by the public and this she told us:

“I am an immigrant, I came to this country almost 17 years ago, at the age of 13 with my father and it was not very easy, it was not easy at all to establish ourselves in this country. There was a time when I did not have to live, my mother had to stay in the Dominican Republic, because she was divorced, she was depressed for many years, there was a part that I did not see for 8 years, it was very painful. I dropped out of university to be able to help my mother, I worked in supermarkets, in restaurants and in different thingsand for those things, for my history, I knew I could connect with people.

The immigrant who emigrates to any country, not only to the United States, leaves many dreams in his country… I want to be that voice for that person who sells pots, who works in factories, who works in supermarkets, say: ‘Genesis went through the same thing, Genesis had adversities in his life and today he is on such a big platform which is ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, through the number 1 Hispanic channel in the United States, which is Univision, using its voice to inspire us, that we can do what we want, that we are the only ones who we can stop’… So that was my message.”

Starting today, you will be able to continue fulfilling the mission you set out to do, but from the screen of Telemundo.

RELIVE HERE THAT INTERVIEW WITH GENESIS SERUM:

DON’T MISS THESE OTHER STORIES:

•Genesis Suero: “My message will continue to transcend with or without a crown”

•’Nuestra Belleza Latina’: Crying, surprises and scolding is the sixth gala

•Lupillo Rivera: “Here there are no sides, as an uncle I have a responsibility to teach them”