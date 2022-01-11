surprise in the Australian Open draw

Sinner and Berrettini, all ready for the Australian Open. And in the draw of the first Slam of the year a very welcome name appears.

The pre-Australian Open atmosphere was irreparably ruined by the “scandal” and the controversy that revolved around Novak Djokovic. However, the Grand Slam is almost upon us and it is time, finally, to get to the heart of what is undoubtedly one of the most exciting competitions of the season.

The draw for the main draw will take place shortly. The appointment that will define the balance and establish the fate of the competing tennis players will take place next Thursday 13 January, in the setting of Melbourne Park. And everyone, of course, eagerly awaits to know what will become of the Italians who left for Australia.

While waiting to find out who they will have to contend with, the first news about their respective situations have arrived. Three of the Azzurri registered for the Australian Open, as some had already imagined, will be seeded at the Grand Slam which will start on January 17th.

Sonego like Sinner and Berrettini: he too is seeded

Matteo Berrettini will be number 7. Then, obviously, Jannik Sinner will be 11. And, finally, space for Lorenzo Sonego: he too will be seeded in the competition: number 25, to be precise.

The draw will be crucial for each of them. But, in particular, for the Roman tennis player, a veteran, as we all know, from an injury that forced him to give up both the Finals and the Davis Cup. He has already had the opportunity to test his conditions in the Atp Cup, but it would be better, obviously, if the “running-in” phase could last a little longer.

In Sydney, in any case, he has already faced a big game, namely Daniil Medvedev. And although against the previous opponent, the Australian De Minaur, it did not go too well, in the match with the Russian he played in his usual way. That is, fighting with all his strength. Will he be able to do even better in the Grand Slam at the beginning of the year?