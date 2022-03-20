Surprise in the call for Marcelo Michel Leaño to face Atlas

The ‘Chess player’ will have his best men to face the Clásico Tapatío against the Foxes on the field of the Jalisco Stadium

Chivas is forced to win the Clásico Tapatío against Atlas to get a boost of spirit and by the way to silence criticism after the gray performance in the National Classic against America, so Marcelo Michel Leaño did not save anything to visit the Foxes.

The coach of Guadalajara andHe is convinced that he will be able to emerge victorious from the Jalisco Stadium if he sticks to his idea of ​​the game where he visualizes improvements despite the criticism he has aroused from fans and specialists for his game postures or the irregularity that has been observed in the Flock.

that’s why ihe ‘Chess player’ summoned his best men for the match against the red and blackwhere the call of Gilberto Orozco Chiquete stood out, who works as a central defender and who was even liked by Víctor Manuel Vucetich, the coach who debuted him in the Apertura 2021. His call is due to the injury of Luis Olivas.

The rest of the squad is complete and available to the coaching staffwhere it is still unknown if he will start with a nominal axis of attack or if he will bet again to play with a false nine that allows him to have more possession in three quarters of the rival’s court.

When will the Clásico Tapatío be played?

The confrontation between Atlas and Chivas will be played next Sunday, March 20 at 7:00 p.m. on the Jalisco Stadium field, where a large police operation is expected to be deployed to prevent any incident of violence from occurring in the vicinity. the enclosure of the Calzada Independencia in Guadalajara.

