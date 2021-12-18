Surprise: Italians in the UK have increased despite Brexit and Covid

Going to London in search of fortune is a trend that has always characterized the United Kingdom. In one of the most cosmopolitan cities in the world, London, there are those who arrive chasing dreams of independence and those to reach career goals or job offers in a city other than their own, together with their family. Brexit, made official on 31 December 2020, and the Coronavirus pandemic, which broke out in the same period, according to some forecasts, would soon become responsible for the reversal of this trend. But it was not so. Brexit and Covid, which first blocked and then slowed down travel and movement, did not stop this traditional migratory flow to the United Kingdom, which has affected many Italians and which throughout history has contributed to creating an Italian community rooted and stratified in the country. .

“There is an Italy outside of Italy, which is the fruit of the profound forces acting in our country, which reflect its history and which are linked to the controversial issues of immigration and emigration”, the Consul told HuffPost General of Italy in London Marco Villani. Italian citizens abroad enrolled in AIRE (Registry of Italians Residing Abroad), explains the Consul, “are preparing to become 6.5 million, that is over 10% of Italian citizens currently alive”.

The number of Italians in the United Kingdom is among the highest: they are 472,861 as of 30 September 2021. “Now there are 453,000 registered with AIRE in the consular district of the Consulate General of Italy in London, making it the largest community insists on the same consular office – says Villani – Just think that this figure is higher than all Italian citizens residing in the United States where there are ten Italian consular offices ”.

According to the latest edition of the “Report of Italians in the World 2021. Italian mobility at the time of Covid”, by the Migrantes Foundation, it appears that Great Britain has registered a 33.5% increase in transfers by Italians, proving to be the only nation with a positive balance compared to the previous year with 8,358 more registrations to AIRE than in 2020.

Of the over 33,000 registrations in the United Kingdom, 45.8% are Italians aged between 18 and 34, 24.5% are minors while 22% are adults between 35 and 44 years. The identikit of expats follows what has characterized migration to London for decades: young people, young adults and families with minors who start the application procedure for settled status, a residence permit for an indefinite period that is valid for those who demonstrate a continuous residence in the English territory of five or more years, with an interruption of a maximum of six months out of twelve within the five.

The data collected by the Migrantes Foundation and the figures reported by AIRE are therefore reflected in the second edition of the statistical study “The presence

Italian in England and Wales ”by the Consulate General of Italy in London, which returns the photograph of the Italian community in the United Kingdom.

Advice from an expat-entrepreneur for moving to the UK

“Great Britain is an extremely meritocratic country, very lean from a bureaucratic point of view and if you have a goal it allows you to focus only on this”. This is said by a young Italian entrepreneur, Samuele Mura, 33, who eight years ago decided to leave Sardinia to move to London. Here he founded Traslo, a leading company in international removals. Mura is also a youtuber who since 2017 tells all the background of doing entrepreneurship in a country like the United Kingdom, helping many expats like him with practical advice for years.

According to Mura there are five fundamental steps to be implemented immediately as soon as you start your adventure in the United Kingdom.

Obtaining a visa. Due to Brexit, for a year now, European citizens are also required to have a visa to work in the country. It is therefore necessary to understand which cases you fall into and consult the website of the English government where the different ways to obtain a visa are explained.

Accommodation search. The best online portals for homes or rooms, often a must due to low budgets when arriving in a new city, are different. The best according to Mura are: Rightmove, Zoopla, or Spare Room.

Make a bill. Essential for proving residency. In fact, in the United Kingdom it is enough to have a user in your name at the address where you live to immediately obtain residence.

Open a bank account. Again the options are different, such as relying on Barclays, HSBC or Halifax. However, not all of them often accept an automatic account opening and it is therefore necessary to inquire at multiple branches.

Request the NIN. The National Insurance Number (NIN) is the identification number

necessary to get hired by any institution or company and without which you cannot sign an employment contract. If a driving license is required to work, you can use the Italian one for the first six months, which is recognized, and then start the procedure for obtaining the English one.

“There is a shortage of professional figures in many fields, job offers on LinkedIn increase every day, even in sectors where a not very high level of specialization is required”, concludes Mura and gives an example. “I am thinking of the recent case of the lack of drivers in the logistics sector, which has been talked about a lot here in Great Britain”. Finally, for the entrepreneur, the last piece of advice for young people interested in moving to the United Kingdom is to have an up-to-date resume uploaded to their LinkedIn profile.