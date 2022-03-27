Surprise! Mario Cimarro confirms that he will be a father… With his particular style, the protagonist of ‘Pasión de Gavilanes’, shared the news that his girlfriend, Bronislava Gregušová, is pregnant.

“The day your name is wearing blue and silver, the soul finds itself and its beaches are flooded with seas. Brando or Briana, may your day and your name shine… may it shine among the stars!“, was the poetic way in which Cimarro decided to share with the world that at the age of 51 he will be a father for the first time.

Of course, said poetry was accompanied by a series of photos with her partner, and the so tender sonogram that future parents presume to make their son known that grows in the womb.

For his part, and with the same set of photos and videos, Miss Slovakia and future mother, expressed herself in this way to announce to her Instagram followers that she is pregnant: “❤️ Brando or Briana you are already loved with all our hearts, bodies and souls.❤️You will be taken care of like the miracle you are ❤️”.

Bronislava Gregušová and Mario Cimarro started dating in 2018, but it was only in 2019 that they made their relationship public and the actor who plays Juan Reyes assured that he would soon marry Miss Slovakia 2015.

Cimarro is 20 years older than his partner and although it is not known how many months she is pregnant, we do know that it will not only be the couple’s first child, but also that of bothWell, neither she has another, nor the actor at 51 years old had known the experience of being a father.

DON’T MISS THESE OTHER STORIES:

•Mario Cimarro denounces ‘bullying’ and veto of Telemundo

• Pasión de Gavilanes II: Telemundo confirmed that the original cast will be in the new season

• Tour with Mario Cimarro his house in Colombia