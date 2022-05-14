Surprise: Mauricio Dubón is a new player for the Houston Astros

Honduran baseball player Mauricio Dubon was announced this Saturday morning in a surprising way as a new player of the Houston Astros.

The sampedrano player leaves in this way the ranks of the San Francisco Giants, club to which he arrived in 2019 and where he had great performances in the Major Leagues.

Both the San Francisco Giants and the Houston Astros have decided to trade. The former gave up Dubón and the latter to catcher and first baseman Michael Papierski.

“The Astros acquired INF/OF Mauricio Dubón from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for C Michael Papierski,” detailed the Honduran baseball player’s new team through their official social networks.

So far this season, Dubón has hit two home runs with the Giants, in 41 at-bats, and the number 15 since he has been in the Major Leagues.