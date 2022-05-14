Surprise: Mauricio Dubón is a new player for the Houston Astros
Houston, United States.
Honduran baseball player Mauricio Dubon was announced this Saturday morning in a surprising way as a new player of the Houston Astros.
The sampedrano player leaves in this way the ranks of the San Francisco Giants, club to which he arrived in 2019 and where he had great performances in the Major Leagues.
Both the San Francisco Giants and the Houston Astros have decided to trade. The former gave up Dubón and the latter to catcher and first baseman Michael Papierski.
“The Astros acquired INF/OF Mauricio Dubón from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for C Michael Papierski,” detailed the Honduran baseball player’s new team through their official social networks.
So far this season, Dubón has hit two home runs with the Giants, in 41 at-bats, and the number 15 since he has been in the Major Leagues.
It should be noted that the Houston Astros will be the catracho’s third team in the MLB since, in addition to the San Francisco Giants, he was part of the Milwaukee Brewers.
The franchise to which Mauricio arrives has a 22-11 mark in the current season and has players like José Altuve, Yulieski Gurriel, Justin Verlander, among others.
In addition, Dubón will be the second Honduran to be part of the Houston Astros since Gerald Young (1987-1992) was previously from Teleño.
Example of overcoming
Mauricio Dubón stumbled in San Pedro minor baseball from an early age.
“I started when I was little, when I was three or four years old; Since I was seven I joined the National Team and it was already clear that I could have talent, ”he confessed in an interview he gave to LAPRENSA.HN.
Dubón was at the Liceo Bilingüe Centroamericano until the first year of high school, but due to the non-existence of a baseball team, the young shortstop participated in the Centauros institution and later moved on to the Marineros.
In both clubs he tasted the honeys of triumph, since he became national champion and successfully played in Central American tournaments.
Born on July 19, 1994 in San Pedro Sula, he attended elementary school and part of high school in this city, but graduated from Capital Christian High School, in Sacramento, California.
Dubón became the second Honduran to reach Major League Baseball, after Teleño Gerald Young did it with the Houston Astros, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals.