Sports

Surprise: Mauricio Dubón is a new player for the Houston Astros

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 17 2 minutes read

Houston, United States.

Honduran baseball player Mauricio Dubon was announced this Saturday morning in a surprising way as a new player of the Houston Astros.

The sampedrano player leaves in this way the ranks of the San Francisco Giants, club to which he arrived in 2019 and where he had great performances in the Major Leagues.

Both the San Francisco Giants and the Houston Astros have decided to trade. The former gave up Dubón and the latter to catcher and first baseman Michael Papierski.

“The Astros acquired INF/OF Mauricio Dubón from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for C Michael Papierski,” detailed the Honduran baseball player’s new team through their official social networks.

So far this season, Dubón has hit two home runs with the Giants, in 41 at-bats, and the number 15 since he has been in the Major Leagues.

It should be noted that the Houston Astros will be the catracho’s third team in the MLB since, in addition to the San Francisco Giants, he was part of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The franchise to which Mauricio arrives has a 22-11 mark in the current season and has players like José Altuve, Yulieski Gurriel, Justin Verlander, among others.

In addition, Dubón will be the second Honduran to be part of the Houston Astros since Gerald Young (1987-1992) was previously from Teleño.

Example of overcoming

Mauricio Dubón stumbled in San Pedro minor baseball from an early age.

“I started when I was little, when I was three or four years old; Since I was seven I joined the National Team and it was already clear that I could have talent, ”he confessed in an interview he gave to LAPRENSA.HN.

Dubón was at the Liceo Bilingüe Centroamericano until the first year of high school, but due to the non-existence of a baseball team, the young shortstop participated in the Centauros institution and later moved on to the Marineros.

In both clubs he tasted the honeys of triumph, since he became national champion and successfully played in Central American tournaments.

Born on July 19, 1994 in San Pedro Sula, he attended elementary school and part of high school in this city, but graduated from Capital Christian High School, in Sacramento, California.

Dubón became the second Honduran to reach Major League Baseball, after Teleño Gerald Young did it with the Houston Astros, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals.

Source link

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 17 2 minutes read

Related Articles

He ran the 200 meters, lost his shoe halfway, went back to look for it and still won (VIDEO)

29 seconds ago

Kentucky Derby, the “almost impossible” victory of the Venezuelan Sonny León

27 mins ago

PSG would have already made a decision with Keylor Navas for next season

40 mins ago

This is how Chivas fares when he loses the First Leg in the Quarterfinals: Bad news!

55 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button