Surprise: MIA returns with “MATA”, a tumultuous sixth album

The English popstar with Sri Lankan origins offers a (long-awaited) sequel to “AIM”, his latest album released in 2016.

MIA is back. Since 2016 and the release of AIMher fifth album, the British and Tamil singer had been rather discreet, groping the ground to better smash 2022. Promise kept, MIA arrives with MATEa new album where thirteen tracks concocted alongside his faithful Diplo, this crazy Skrillex, good old Rick Rubin or even Pharrell Williams jostle.

On the release of the single The One in May 2022, in an interview granted to Zane Lowe, journalist of Apple Music 1, MIA confided about MATE : “There is clash in this album. But the clash between ego and spirituality. As a musician, you need to have ego, otherwise it doesn’t work. Especially when you come from musical genres that are very egocentric. It’s not like I come from gospel or anything.” She continues: “For me, it was necessary to go through this. It was important to be able to discuss Islamophobia and the wars that are tearing the Middle East apart.”

MIA, committed singer

Born in England and having spent part of her childhood in Sri Lanka, her family’s country of origin, Mathangi Arulpragasam (her real name) has always associated music and politics. From 2005, the title of his first album, Arularpaid homage to the nickname given to his father, a Tamil revolutionary wanted by the Sri Lankan government during the civil war.

When the conflict broke out, Mathangi, his mother, his brother and his sister returned to live in London. In 2001, the 26-year-old young woman, who wanted to get into documentaries at the time, left for Sri Lanka to find traces of her family. Back in England, she decided to become a singer. She chooses the nickname MIA for Maya, her nickname, and Missing In Actionin reference to those who disappeared during the civil conflict in Sri Lanka.

A pop star like no other

In 2007, MIA joined the ranks of female popstars with Plan Papers, a hit hit produced by Diplo, in which she denounces the difficulty of obtaining an American visa and the immigration policy of the United States. Having become one of the current icons, MIA is however located on another bank than that of the world stars of the 2010s like Katy Perry, Lady Gaga or Miley Cyrus.

Always ready to give a good kick in the anthill (we remember her middle finger on American TV during the Superbowl in 2012), the singer loose MATEa record that mixes impeccable pop and rap with grime or reggae influences with militant texts, such as KTP Keep The Peace Where Popular.

MIA, mataMIA/Island, available.

Find the story of MIA in the podcast Pioneers on RadioNova. The documentary MATANGI / MAYA / MIAreleased in 2018, is still available on iTunes.