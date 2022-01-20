surprise module, Candreva and the attack… – SOS Fanta

Marco Giampaolo back to Sampdoria 970 days after the last time. And on Sunday he will return to lead the team from the bench for the salvation challenge against Spezia. As it reveals The XIX century, “The coach made a speech to the team for about twenty minutes, mainly motivational, which involved the leaders. It is no coincidence that the round of individual interviews has already begun at the same time. On Tuesday evening he spoke with Quagliarella. The goal of salvation for the coach cannot ignore responsibility andenthusiasm of veterans, such as Quaglia, Caputo, Candreva and Ekdal“, it is read. We then go into the details of yesterday’s first tactical tests, on the field.

The premise is that the team was halved between veterans from the fatigue of the Italian Cup and the absent. Yesterday Giampaolo tried the three-man defense, which “confirms his intentions,” he explains The XIX century. Yesterday there were Dragusin, Ferrari and Chabot, in midfield Candreva, Ekdal, Vieira and Ciervo, in attack Gabbiadini and Verre. First tests, with a view on Sunday. Tactical news in sight therefore for Candreva, the best with D’Aversa: he is ready to play at the full right wing, as already done at Lazio, at Inter and in the national team. For the rest, there are no big news, if not the advancement of Augello on the left, from outside to full range. You can benefit from it in terms of bonuses. About bonuses: with Quagliarella on the pitch, there is no doubt about the penalty taker (Fabio himself in fact). Without the captain on the pitch, three options: or Candreva or Caputo or Gabbiadini, three specialists. Giampaolo will decide after the first training sessions.

AND The century the eleven already speculates that he could take the field: Falcone in goal (waiting for Audero to return), with the Bereszynski-Ferrari-Magnani trio in defense; in midfield Candreva, Thorsby, Rincon, Ekdal and Augello. In attack Gabbiadini and Caputo, with Quagliarella now not at his best due to a calf problem. Then there will be three for two shirts. Another chapter for Sensi: if he were to come from Inter (he has now been blocked due to Correa’s injury), he will play as a midfielder. For Thorsby or Ekdal / Rincon.

Waiting to find Colley again (guaranteed starting place when he returns from the African Cup of Nations), Yoshida (now injured) e Quail in fact, the three illustrious absentees at the moment. In addition of course to Damsgaard, now injured and not yet close to returning. He will talk about it again when he comes back, in 3-5-2 he could make the second striker or he goes for a change of form. Then there is the newcomer Conti as a full-fledged right-wing alternative, a role he has known since Atalanta. First tests for Giampaolo, who for now he seems willing to restart from 3-5-2 and not from his beloved 4-3-1-2 (it can always be a valid option for the future) to make the most of the characteristics of the players in the squad.

