Surprise: Motagua announces the separation of Diego Vázquez and his last game will be against Platense

Bombazo. The Soccer Club Motagua surprised this Saturday afternoon by announcing the departure of its technical director, the Argentine Diego Vazquez.

“La Barbie” will leave the blue team after the match they will hold this Sunday against Platense for matchday 7 of Clausura 2022.

Through a statement, the capital team notified Diego’s goodbye in a decision that has generated an impact on the fans of the blue box.

“Through this communication, we inform you that after carrying out an in-depth analysis of the team, the Motagua Board of Directors informs that coach Diego Martín Vázquez gives the technical direction of our institution, where he will direct his last match for matchday #7 on Sunday, February 27 against Platense”, pointed out in writing.

And they added: “We appreciate the commitment shown and his professionalism during his 8 years at the helm of our institution, valuing the enormous achievements made during his technical direction.”

Vázquez came to the bench of the blue box in 2013 instead of Serbian Hristo Vidaković and since then he had a long process with the team.

“Diego Vázquez always looked for the best for the club, giving his best effort in each training session and in each match, being 5 times champion, reaching 11 local tournament finals and 3 international finals”indicated the institution.