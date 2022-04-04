Surprise on Wall Street: Elon Musk bought 9.2% of Twitter and the social network’s share jumped 25% before the market opened

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of SpaceX. Photo: REUTERS

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of SpaceX, took a 9.2% stake in Twitter, according to a regulatory filing on Monday, sending shares of the microblogging site soaring 25%. in operations prior to the opening of the market.

The stake – valued at nearly $3 billion at the closing price of the stock on Friday – was defined as “passive”, meaning that it does not seek to change the direction followed by the management of the social network. However, the purchase of almost 10% of the company is suggestive given Musk’s recent public statements.

In late March, the Silicon Valley billionaire said he was seriously thinking about creating a new social media platform.

Musk was responding to a Twitter user’s question about whether he would consider building a social media platform that consisted of an open source algorithm that prioritized free speech and minimal propaganda.

Musk, a prolific Twitter user, has been known to criticize the social media platform and its policies of late.. He said the company is undermining democracy by not adhering to the principles of freedom of expression.

“Since Twitter serves as a de facto public square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What needs to be done?” Musk said in the tweet published two weeks ago.

In this way, Elon Musk becomes the largest shareholder of Twitter, ahead of the Vanguard group (8.79%) or Morgan Stanley (8.76%).

Twitter is experiencing a time of change. Just four months ago jack dorseyits founder, stepped down as CEO to give responsibility to Parag Agrawal, its former CTO. One of the projects that the new CEO has in hand is to decentralize Twitter, precisely to combat censorship and the impact of the algorithm. Just one of Musk’s main complaints regarding this social network, in which he is an active user and has more than 80 million followers.

Musk’s aggressive operation in the stock of Twitter occurs in full scrutiny by the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission, the US capital market regulator) on the dissemination activities carried out by Musk in this social network and that they could be constitutive of alleged crimes of securities manipulation and conflicts of interest.

Specifically, the billionaire had to go through the courts for a message from him on Twitter from August 2018 in which he stated that he had “secured financing” to withdraw Tesla from the stock market at USD 420 per share, information that later turned out to be untrue but that triggered the price of the electric car manufacturer. Musk reached an agreement with the SEC for the payment of a millionaire fine and the dismissal of him as president of the company, although he continued as CEO of the group.

Far from abandoning his controversial messages regarding Tesla’s financial information, Musk blew up his pact with the SEC again at the end of 2021 when he started asking his followers if you should sell part of your shares -specifically, he indicated 10% of the company- to be able to face the payment of taxes with the US Treasury. After that survey, he began to sell titles to the market in a massive way, complying with what was advanced in his messages through the social network.

