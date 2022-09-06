SURPRISE PARTY – new Backdoor sketch | #Comedy | Anime, Manga and Video Game News

How about the whole MultiAnime gang!

You return from the office on your birthday without imagining what awaits you when you open the door… A surprise party!

this time back door surprise us with a funny skit We are sure you will like it.

The love of your life strives to organize that small detail on a day as special as your birthday, only this time there will be a different element, something unexpected that will really make it a surprise?

Enjoy this party organized and starring the special guest Alexis de Anda who, together with Juan Carlos Medellín, bring this peculiar celebration to life.

Visit the channel of back door to enjoy the skit”Surprise party”.

back door is the most celebrated and viral Mexican collective of comedy producers in recent years. It debuted in 2019 in Mexico with the launch of its YouTube channel, following in the footsteps of Porta Dos Fundos, leaders in comedy production in Brazil and International Emmy® winners. Backdoor has two previously unreleased seasons on Comedy Central Latin America and is also available on Amazon Prime Video.

Surprise Party and Backdoor They are VIS (ViacomCBS International Studios) productions.

