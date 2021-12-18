surprise restock at midnight on the Unieuro website!

This night surprisingly Unieuro has made a PlayStation 5 restock on its site. The drop took place a few minutes after midnight, catching everyone off guard. Fortunately, it was possible to report it in time on our Telegram channel where some lucky users, net of the site crashes, managed to take the console.

To be precise, it was possible to buy a bundle consisting of PlayStation 5 Standard plus a copy of Call of Duty Vanguard for PS5 at 559 euros. Definitely tempting proposal considering that only the COD Vanguard in the price list costs 80 euros, and in fact with this bundle you go to save 20 euros compared to the official list prices.

However, the quantities had to be very small, also because this same bundle had already been reported in recent days. In fact, within a few minutes it was already exhausted and only a few managed to catch it.

On the other hand, it is a good sign that In these days, stocks have arrived a bit for all retailers and not just GameStop. This also increases the chances of being able to find or book it in the points of sale. Keep following us to be updated on all the developments regarding the restock of the next-gen consoles.

Source: Unieuro