Tech

surprise restock at midnight on the Unieuro website!

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 40 1 minute read

playstation-5-event-Sony-2021-indiscretion

This night surprisingly Unieuro has made a PlayStation 5 restock on its site. The drop took place a few minutes after midnight, catching everyone off guard. Fortunately, it was possible to report it in time on our Telegram channel where some lucky users, net of the site crashes, managed to take the console.

To be precise, it was possible to buy a bundle consisting of PlayStation 5 Standard plus a copy of Call of Duty Vanguard for PS5 at 559 euros. Definitely tempting proposal considering that only the COD Vanguard in the price list costs 80 euros, and in fact with this bundle you go to save 20 euros compared to the official list prices.

However, the quantities had to be very small, also because this same bundle had already been reported in recent days. In fact, within a few minutes it was already exhausted and only a few managed to catch it.

Banner-channel-Telegram-Gametime-Offers-Tech

On the other hand, it is a good sign that In these days, stocks have arrived a bit for all retailers and not just GameStop. This also increases the chances of being able to find or book it in the points of sale. Keep following us to be updated on all the developments regarding the restock of the next-gen consoles.

We remind you of subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers to keep up to date on the best promotions and availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We have also made a practical guide that can help you with your purchase.

Source: Unieuro


Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 40 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

among the news also a mobile console developed with Razer – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

What’s new in Android 12L for smartphones and when it will be available

November 17, 2021

WhatsApp, 2022 will be revolutionary: all the news is coming

2 weeks ago

open the Steam page, no dubbing in Italian – Nerd4.life

November 11, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button