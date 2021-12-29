surprise restock in the night on the Unieuro website!

Surprise tonight there was a new PlayStation 5 restock on the Unieuro website. To tell the truth something seemed to be in the air, but it could have been a false alarm as it has been for several other previous times. Indeed during the afternoon there had been some minor changes to the console page on the site, which had become temporarily inaccessible.

In fact shortly after midnight there was the drop of the PlayStation 5. To be precise, a 629 euro bundle was available which consisted of PS5 Standard, a copy of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (recently awarded at The Game Awards 2021), 12 months of subscription to PS Plus and a 20 euro Gift Card of credit that can be used on PlayStation Store.

A really interesting bundle for those who managed to get it following our report on Telegram. However, we do not deny that the high influx of users has sent the Unieuro site into crisis, which had quite a few problems allowing them to complete the payments and the purchase process.

The availability to purchase the PlayStation 5 bundle is therefore back in fits and starts overnight even for those who were unable to take it immediately. All this until the available stocks are completely exhausted.

We also warn you that in the last few weeks a FALSE LINK has returned to circulate which leads directly to a clone page run by scammers! The suggestion therefore is to always pay close attention to the links they send you.

As for PS5’s nightly restocks, this isn’t the first time this has happened. Indeed, just last December 17 there was another restock which took place shortly after midnight and which made many of our users spend a wonderful Christmas.

