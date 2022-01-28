We know that the stock markets are unpredictable but what happened in today’s session is really special. Even if in reality the Stock Market Projection Analysts had already foreseen the scenario that then occurred in today’s session.

But before we find out what specifically happened today, let’s take a step back and see what happened yesterday on Wall Street. This passage is useful for us to understand what has happened today on the European markets and on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Yesterday the European stock exchanges closed with substantial increases, around 2%. The positive closure of the European stock exchanges had pushed the US stock market up at the start of the session. Also yesterday at 20 Italian time, the outcome of the decision of the monthly meeting of the FED regarding interest rates was released. The Federal Reserve has kept rates steady, but has also announced that the first hike will take place in March. The news sent prices plummeting on Wall Street which closed in negative ground at the end of the session. Not only that, today the Asian stock exchanges closed with heavy falls. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index finished with a decline of more than 3% and Chinese exchanges accumulated a loss of between 1.3% and 2.7%.

Surprise scenario on the Milan Stock Exchange and Piazza Affari the hunt for this title is unleashed

Anyone at this point might think that starting trading in Europe was difficult and would not be wrong. All the main lists of the Old Continent today opened with drops of more than one percentage point. But something unexpected happened during the morning. European stock exchanges recovered and closed higher at the end of the session. At the end of the penultimate trading day of the week, the Euro Stoxx 50 index closed up by 0.5%. The German stock exchange gained 0.4%, the Paris stock exchange 0.6%, London even 1.1%. At the time of the close of stock markets in Europe, Wall Street was traveling with an appreciation around one percentage point.

The surprise scenario on the Milan stock exchange allowed the Italian market to close up by almost 1%. The Ftse Mib (INDEX: FTSEMIB) finished with 26,882 points. The purchases were widespread on all blue chips, but the absolute protagonist sector was that of energy. Among the 8 best performing stocks of the largest capitalization stocks, 6 belong to this sub-fund. A2A stands out above all with an increase of 3.6%. For the past few days, volumes have been rising sharply, a sign that in the last few sessions, operators have been buying the stock with both hands.

