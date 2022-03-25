Surprise! Toni Costa joins Telemundo: he will enter ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ 2

Surprise! Toni Costa joins Telemundo: He will enter ‘The House of the Famous’ 2. Yes, the dancer will be one of the talents who will participate in the reality show that had Alicia Machado as the winner of the first season.

Although Telemundo still does not reveal who will participate in the second season of the reality show that had the public aware of what the famous were doing 24 hours a day, we can unofficially confirm that Toni Costa will be one of the talents that will be in the house that has 50 cameras who see absolutely everything.

This Wednesday, Toni traveled to Mexico and in his Instastory he said that he was in that country for a new project that made him very happy and that soon he would share. What was it about? From the recording of the promotions, photos and other procedures to almost the end of April to enter the house with other celebrities.

This will undoubtedly be a challenge for Costa, not only because of the exposure he will have, no longer counted and chosen by him as he has accustomed us on his social networks, but even when he thinks that no one sees him, we will be seeing him.

In the same way, He will have to separate from his girlfriend Evelyn Beltrán and, as we have seen in the first season, the temptations of romances or adventures are very common in this reality show, whether or not they have a partner.

AND the most difficult sacrifice will be being away from her daughter Alaïa for the three months or what lasts inside the house. As we know, although they have not lived together for a year after separating from Adamari López, they have a very close relationship. She takes her to school every morning, and they share all kinds of activities.

And speaking precisely of Adamari, the girl’s mother, without a doubt that will be one of the great reasons that will have the public pending what she says, what she tells, whether it is the past, the separation and her current relationship with the presenter of ‘Today’.

What would Toni look for when participating in ‘The House of the Famous’ 2? The safest thing to win the 200 thousand dollars. Although we have seen him participate in some Univision shows, the truth is that he spends his time traveling giving Zumba master classes, the same in Miami where he lives, but little is known where he lives, and how since he had to leave the mansion that shared with Adamari and Alaïa.

We tried to contact Toni Costa to get a reaction on this new adventure in his career, but so far we have not received a response from him.

Let us remember that this is not the first time that Toni participates in a reality show, regardless of the seasons he did as a dancer in ‘Mira Quien Baila’, he was also in ‘Yes You Can’another show of this format that Telemundo had, where he had to pass different challenges and not only participated, but also won.

Look what Toni said when he won ‘Si Se puede’:

Don’t miss these other stories:

•This is how Alicia Machado won ‘The House of the Famous’ on Telemundo

•Adamari López and Toni Costa gave Alaïa an unforgettable birthday with SpongeBob

•Evelyn Beltrán to Toni Costa: “You are the best dad in the world”