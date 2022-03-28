Surprise with the first top of the range that will arrive with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset

It seems that the new vivo X80 and X80 Pro will compete with Xiaomi and its Redmi K50 Pro for being presented first in Europe with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipsets.

If a manufacturer has done things well since landing in Europe, that has been alivealthough their numbers and growth in our markets do not guarantee such a good job for now, wanting from China not to be one more and always looking for differential technology with their smartphones.

This year will be no different, or so it seems, because after his according to Zeiss and its spectacular mobile photographyit seems that the vivo X80 and X80 Pro will go a step further this year in the pursuit of The best value for moneyWell, according to information released in China and corroborating leaks published some time ago by Fonearena, the new high-end of vivo would probably bring us to the first flagship with MediaTek Dimension 9000 chipset.

AND this information should not be taken as a handicap for the top of the range of the Dongguan manufacturer, since the industry has been preparing for a long time for the assault of a MediaTek that will be more than ever from Qualcomm, with a chipset also from 4 nanometers of process and a 1+3+4 architecture with Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710 and Cortex-A510 cores that we already know from their direct competition, and that includes an ARM Mali-G710 GPU at the level of the built-in Google Tensor G78MP20 chipset.

They say from China that the vivo X80 and vivo X80 Pro will be among the first ‘black leg’ smartphones that will integrate MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipsets, surely looking for the maximum power that the Taiwanese house promises but at a price much lower than that of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Who is alive and why his arrival in Europe interests you

Sources posted on Weibo that spring looks interesting in the vivo universe, since not only would the X80 family be in the oven, but also the company’s first foldingwhich they call XFold already showing prototypes, a tablet called XNote and a Pad Of which they say we will have information very soon.

In any case, what concerns us here are the vivo X80 would wait for next April to present credentials, again with three models but without daring for now to affirm that the vivo X80 Pro+ crosses the borders of China and Indiawhich were ultimately the only markets to enjoy the promising X70 Pro+ model in 2021 with its acclaimed Zeiss photographic system in the most superlative expression.

We understand that the vivo X80 Pro will return exclusively to Spain, with very high-performance hardware but at prices lower than those of the competition, positioning himself as a flagship killer high quality that does not give up anything but that Nor does he want to reach 1,000 euros introductory price to reach more pockets.

The truth is we liked the live experience quite a lot on the X51 model that we were able to test, so let’s analyze what they tell us from China What would this new X80 Pro offer us? on your landing:

Screen .- 6.78-inch OLED and QHD + 1,440p resolution (FHD + 1,080p resolution on the X80)

.- 6.78-inch OLED and QHD + 1,440p resolution (FHD + 1,080p resolution on the X80) chipsets .- MediaTek Dimensity 9000 with Mali-G710 GPU

.- MediaTek Dimensity 9000 with Mali-G710 GPU RAM .- 6 or 8 GB LPDDR5

.- 6 or 8 GB LPDDR5 Storage .- 128 or 256 GB UFS 3.1

.- 128 or 256 GB UFS 3.1 Battery .- 4,580 mAh (4,380 mAh in the X80)

.- 4,580 mAh (4,380 mAh in the X80) Fast charge .- 80 watts wired and 50 watts wireless (X80 Pro only)

.- 80 watts wired and 50 watts wireless (X80 Pro only) Dimensions .- 164.57 x 75.30 x 9.1 mm (vivo X80 Pro); 164.95 x 75.23 x 8.3mm (live X80)

.- 164.57 x 75.30 x 9.1 mm (vivo X80 Pro); 164.95 x 75.23 x 8.3mm (live X80) mobile photography.- Vivo V1 chip for photographic processing

With these premises, vivo will compete before anyone else with Xiaomi and its Redmi K50 Pro, the most advanced of the K50s, which has indeed already been presented, also implements the Dimensity 9000 and will fight to be the first to Europe with this hardware.

we will check how does this new MediaTek work to which we have given so much hype in the industry, but the Taiwanese house will not only have to convince us with power but also with a later support that has always been in question… Let’s hope they have improved!

