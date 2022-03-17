surprise your father with the best robot vacuum cleaner

The Q7 Max+ features the Pure Self-Emptying Base , which has been specially designed for the Q series. And if you have doubts, you can always buy just the robot (Q7 Max) and the separate base later, although with the promotion they have launched to celebrate its launch, we recommend you bet on the Roborock Q7 Max+ robot vacuum cleaner. More, considering that an automatic emptying system prevents you from being so exposed to germs.

Your weapons to make a difference? A lidar navigation system so as not to leave a speck of dust without dealing, in addition to a self-emptying system that will make things very simple for you.

In this way, the Roborock Q series receives first new members to offer two quality options: the Q7 Max (robot vacuum cleaner) and Q7 Max+ (robot vacuum cleaner and Pure self-emptying base pack) . Today we are going to focus on these two models, since they are the most powerful and because they include great suction power. They also come with a Father’s Day discount to keep in mind.

Otherwise, the Roborock Q7 Max+ and Q7 Max offer the same functions and, as you will see later, they are the best option to consider if you want to achieve the best results.

To begin with, say that the Roborock Q7 Max robot vacuum cleaner is the successor to the Roborock S5 Max, a bestseller and now has been improved to offer the best performance. It inherits some very important features, like LiDar navigation and an electronic water tank designed for effortless, customizable scrubbing.

To give you an idea, the Roborock Q7 Max (remember that the Max+ is the same, but includes the self-emptying base), mops and vacuums simultaneously, taking advantage of constant pressure and up to 30 levels of water flow to achieve the best results.

your navigation LiDAR laser with PresciSense technology allows this powerful robot vacuum to map and plan an efficient cleaning route. Does your father like gadgets? Well, you know that on top of that you can create personalized routes with routines to your liking. For example, you can program the robot vacuum cleaner to thoroughly clean the floor every morning when you leave home.

Do you have pets at home? The Roborock Q7 Max boasts a suction power of 4200Pa to leave not a speck of dust. Thanks to its rubber brush, it will be able to remove the deepest dirt from carpets, cracks in floors… In addition, this brush has an anti-tangle system so that your furry friend’s hair is not a problem. Definitely, one of the best robot vacuum cleaner for pets.

This is how your Pure Self-Emptying Base works

Finally, we are going to talk about the self-emptying base that the Roborock Q7 Max+ includes and that you can buy separately if you decide to choose the Roborock Q7 Max. This system will allow you to be less exposed to allergens that are harmful to your health.

In addition, the entire process is automatic, since its emptying system is responsible for removing the garbage from the robot vacuum cleaner after each cleaning cycle. Highlight that you can forget about emptying this element for up to seven weeks. Yes, almost two months… For this, this dock uses 2.5 liter dust bags. Your father is going to hallucinate! Finally, the new base has a renewed and compact design that prevents dust from being visible from the outside.

The official price of the Roborock Q7 Max+ is 649 euros, and the Roborock Q7 Max is 449 euros. But the company wants you to surprise your father with a perfect gadget for the most techies. And what better way than with a promotional discount.

In this way, from March 17 to 19 you will be able to buy the Roborock Q7 Max + for approximately 560 euros and the Roborock Q7 Max for 372 euros. Run there are limited units!