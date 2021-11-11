“Surprised by how Ferrari is working towards 2022”

Charles Leclerc is preparing to face the race weekend at Interlagos, home of the Brazilian Grand Prix, after helping Ferrari to regain third place in the Constructors’ World Championship together with an excellent Carlos Sainz Jr.

Now the Maranello team has a 13.5-point lead over the team based in Woking. A margin still small, which, in fact, certainly cannot leave the men in red calm. Charles Leclerc talked about this and much more in the drivers press conference staged today at the Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo.

Not only present, but also the future. Because Maranello’s talent also spoke of how impressed he was by the work Ferrari is doing in its Gestione Sportiva for next season. It is clear that the difficulties of the last few seasons have strengthened an environment that has a great desire to fight back to the end for the Formula 1 championships.

Charles, after Mexico you are back in third place in the Constructors’ World Championship and now you have a 13.5 point lead over McLaren. Are you calmer now?

“We are certainly not calm. We will have to do everything perfect this weekend too because McLaren is really close in the Constructors’ Championship. They have shown to be strong, so we will have to focus on ourselves to do everything perfectly. us, it’s a good time. We have made very good progress in the last 6 races, we have narrowed the gap from them and now we are in front. but we have to continue and I can’t wait to race here. AlphaTauri has also shown to be very strong in Mexico , she was very fast. And even though she is behind us in the World Championship she showed excellent things. However, we must focus only on ourselves and do the best we can. “

What do you think of the Sprint Qualifying to be played at the Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo?

“I am happy that in Brazil there is the new format, because usually Friday is a bit boring while with qualifying already on the first day of the weekend it can be more exciting for everyone. As for Saturday, instead , the Sprint Qualifying needs some tweaks for the future, but I’m very excited for this weekend. It’s a bit different than usual and for Ferrari I think it’s a good opportunity to do better. “

Are you happy with how the year is progressing with Sainz? And is the team happy with you?

“Carlos and I are a good team. We are competitive, we push each other race after race. We learn from each other and this is also good for the team, which can progress. I think Ferrari is happy. of us and we too are happy to be teammates now and in the future “.

Where have the biggest advances been made on the car this year?

“It is clear that the progress has been made from the point of view of the engine. We have seen it for me in Russia and for Carlos in Turkey. It is a step forward that helps us to pursue third place in the Constructors’ World Championship. It was the biggest step forward, the most visible one. But behind the scenes we always try to optimize the car, do better every weekend and that’s why we are doing better race after race “.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Next year there will be cars that are very different from the current ones. What impresses you the most?

“It is very difficult to say what is impressing me about the 2022 car. It will be a very different year than the last. But I can say that what is impressing me is the work the team is doing. We are improving the way we have worked with. over the last 2 years, improving as a team. Hard now to talk about what is impressing me in numbers or other things related to 2022. We have no references with others. The cars are too different from what we have seen in recent years. There is nothing I can compare with. But I am impressed with how the team is working for next year. “

What do you think of the Losail track in Qatar? How did you prepare to face it?

“Qatar is a new track for everyone. I only got to know it with the simulator. I didn’t have much time these days, but we will discover the track once we get there. The best preparation that can be done for the track. is looking at onboards and doing simulation work. Then we will have to make good use of the three free practice sessions during the race weekend “.

At this point in the season, is Ferrari at the level you thought it could reach at the start of the season?

“From the beginning of the year it was clear for Ferrari that winning races would be difficult. We had some nice surprises like in Monaco and Baku, we showed that we are working in the right direction and we have made good progress. At the moment we are in third place in the World Championship. Constructors and that’s the goal we set ourselves at the beginning of the season. I think things worked out well. “