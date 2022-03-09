surprised by the revenue, so no compliance visa

The house bonus has entered a rather complex phase. But now a clarification of the Revenue is very useful.

The tightening on the assignment of credits is putting Italian shipyards in crisis. Initially the stop had made many say that the home bonus could also have reached the end of the line but then the new legislation that allows multiple sales came along. Multiple transfers, but only up to a maximum of 3 and only at selected institutions.

The problem with the new legislation, however, is the extreme harshness towards the technicians who swear the costs. Even 5 years in prison are foreseen as the maximum penalty for those who make mistakes. An extreme hardness and much criticized which according to many will weigh like a ballast on the new home bonuses. Furthermore, there is always the question of the sharp increases in raw materials prices which make bonuses much less attractive than in the past.

Too much regulatory chaos

But a recent clarification from the Revenue Agency may be useful to shed light on a relevant issue. The anti-fraud decree now appears to be ancient history although the innovations it has introduced are absolutely topical. The anti-fraud decree was the first measure launched by the government to counter the real wave of scams born around the house bonus. It is now clear that even 4.4 billion frauds have certainly been put in place around construction bonuses.

Clarifications from the Revenue

If this bitter discovery would then have led to the blocking of the Multiple assignment of credits, it was the anti-fraud decree that inaugurated a season of toughness towards building bonuses. But recently the anti-fraud decree was the subject of a new clarification by the Revenue. A taxpayer asked a question to the interpello to the official Fiscooggi website. This question was the occasion for a clarification regarding the anti-fraud decree. First of all, remember that the super bonus with direct deduction does not actually need a compliance visa.

A clarification that with the regulatory chaos we are witnessing it is however important to point out. In fact, the compliance visa becomes mandatory only in the case of credit transfer and invoice discount. So if the official tax magazine felt the need to point out this, it is because evidently, as many have pointed out, too many reforms on the matter have really created so much confusion.