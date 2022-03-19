Surprises and absences in the call for Honduras to face Panama, Mexico and Jamaica

Of the foreigners, the presence of the young midfielder Joseph Rosales stands out, who plays for Minnesota United in the MLS, together with the midfielder Kervin Arriaga, who was also summoned.

In the list of 26 soccer players presented by Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, names such as Wesly Decas and Jonathan Núñez, from Motagua, Carlos Argueta, from Vida, Cristian Sacaza, from Honduras Progreso, Júnior Lacayo, from Real España, and Edwin Solani Solano, from the Marathon.

Honduras, which was eliminated from the 2022 Qatar World Cup after accumulating only 3 points, will visit Panama on March 24, receive Mexico on the 27th and close in Jamaica on the 30th.

The official call of the Honduran National Team For the last days of the Concacaf qualifiers, he left several surprises with local players and notable absences of legionnaires.

THE ABSENCES

On the subject of absences, ‘Bolillo’ Gómez had already announced that he was not going to summon legionnaires Alberth Elis (Girondins de Bordeaux), Antony ‘Choco’ Lozano (Cádiz), Deiby Flores (Panetolikos) and captain Maynor Figueroa ( without equipment).

Elis himself explained this Friday that he would not participate with the Bicolor in these matches because he has been coming out of an injury and his team is fighting for non-relegation in Ligue 1 in France.

The same thing happens with ‘Choco’ Lozano, since Cádiz finds itself with red numbers in third-last place in the 2021-2022 Spanish League position table.

Another who could not be part of this call is Deiby Flores since his team, the Panetolikos of the Greek Super League, sent a request to the Honduran Soccer Federation (Fenafuth) so that the catracho was not called.

In the case of captain Maynor Figueroa, ‘Bolillo’ explained that he would not call him because he is still without a team and has not had a rhythm of competition for several months. “He is a symbol, but unfortunately he is without a club and without a game and that takes away his chances at the moment of being in these games. He is a person that we admire and miss him for everything he represents; I talked to him and told him ‘if you get a team I’ll call you’ and it doesn’t seem logical to me to bring him if he doesn’t have a team, ”said Gómez.

Bryan Róchez, a striker who has scored 13 goals for CD Nacional in the Second Division Portugal, is another notable absence.

Players such as Jonathan Rubio, from Académica de Coimbra in Portugal, Diego Rodríguez, from Motagua, and Kevin Álvarez, from Real España, also did not appear on the list.

And as expected, the Olimpia striker, Bryan Moya, was not summoned due to the suspension from FIFA that the footballer received due to a legal problem he has with Zulia FC of Venezuela, his former team.

THESE ARE ALL THE CALLS FOR HONDURAS: