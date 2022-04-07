surprises! The players from América who would be in the lineup against FC Juárez

Next Saturday, April 9, the America club will return to Aztec stadium to play Matchday 13 of Clausura 2022, so after approaching the Repechage positions, they are looking to get that reclassification opportunity and even Playoffs, so this will be an important match to get the three points.

However, some casualties could modify the scheme that had been managing Ferdinand Ortiz and on this occasion to give opportunity to players who have only had a few minutes since their arrival, but who could change to improve the team in certain positions in order to achieve the goal of winning at home.

Fernando Ortiz’s adjustments

The first change would be in the containment, since it seems that Peter Aquinas He is fully recovered from his injury and would be present in that area where he was needed. Later, Bruno Valdezgot his fifth yellow card which, added to his physical discomfort, would also miss this match and instead he would be placed at Jorge Mere, who has been relieving the Paraguayan.

The last adjustment could be up front, since Henry Martin He hasn’t been at his usual level and they can’t afford to lose against the Braves, so one option to start would be to put Federico Vinaswho despite not specifying either, has seen more dynamism in the game when he enters the pitch,