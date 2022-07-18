Surprising new club take pole position for Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s next after this ad

Every day brings its share of news concerning the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. But for the moment, we are still in a certain vagueness concerning the Portuguese’s next club. The only thing that seems certain is that he wants to leave Manchester United and join a club where he will have the opportunity to play in the Champions League, and where management assures him of having a competitive team capable of fighting for securities.

Inevitably, he was announced on the side of all the big European clubs, but neither Chelsea nor Bayern seemed to want to follow up, just as Real Madrid does not want to repatriate him. The name of Barça has even been mentioned, but Joan Laporta does not plan to recruit the Lusitano. Napoli and Roma would be interested, but these options would not be entirely convincing for the star of the Portuguese selection. And now in its edition of the day, AS reveals a new club that could welcome him.

simeone said yes

This is Atlético de Madrid. The rumor had started to circulate last week, and obviously, it is serious. The Portuguese’s former rival club for so many years could well enlist Jorge Mendes’ star client. The Spanish media adds that Diego Simeone gave the green light to the operation since he loves the player who made him see all the colors during the Madrid derbies.

Above all, the player is rather interested in the possibility of defending the red and white tunic, and considers Atlético de Madrid as a competent and interesting club, where he could still win a few titles before ending his career. The newspaper specifies all the same that the people of Madrid must degrease a little to make room for CR7, but that the idea of ​​​​seeing him evolve on the side of the Wanda Metropolitano next season is anything but crazy …