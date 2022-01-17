surprising new ones contained in 730

The new 730 model arrives on the Revenue Agency website and there is a surprise for the new bonuses that debut this year.

With the new 730 definitive models published by the Revenue Agency, it becomes clear about deductions and bonuses. There is no shortage of surprises because new bonuses debut and old ones change. But there is a brand new one. The news for the under 36 home bonus is certainly important. It is a concrete help for those under 36 who want to take out a mortgage. The state guarantee ranges from 80 to 100% and will convince the banks to grant loans even to those young people who unfortunately find themselves in a state of job insecurity. But a lot of space is given to the Superbonus 110% and to the other home bonuses. Like the facades bonus which unfortunately goes from 90 to 60% but is enriched with the possibility of being used even for partial interventions.

The news that surprise

The news on the animal bonus is also interesting. The animal bonus was already foreseen last year and allowed a nice saving on veterinary expenses. But now it increases. In fact, if initially the maximum amount was € 500, now it is confirmed the new ceiling of € 550. Veterinary expenses can also be huge and this bonus helps many Italians, also because it includes both the doctor’s expenses and medicines and treatments of various kinds. Surprise then for the bonus that debuts this year, that is the music bonus. This is € 1000 available to all those families who have children between 5 and 18 years who are following a training and education of a musical type. So this bonus covers expenses for the conservatory, but also for choirs or bands, as well as for music schools. The taps bonus is also set at € 1000 and covers all the expenses for replacing taps or bathroom fixtures with more ecological ones. In fact, this bonus aims to incentivize the purchase of sanitary ware that wastes less water. Ample space is dedicated to the furniture bonus which covers up to € 16,000. But be careful we are talking about € 16000 because obviously we are referring to 2021. But as is known, starting from this 2022 the furniture bonus drops to € 10,000.

So many confirmations and many new features for the deductions and bonuses provided by the brand new 730 model.

The model is already present on the revenue agency platform and can already be viewed and used.