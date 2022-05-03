Surprising statements by “Chicharito” Hernández in Mexico: “I got tired of not being me”

The Mexican Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, LA Galaxy forward mlssaid in Mexico that the good streak he is going through with his team is the product of his maturity and good mood that he has achieved in the last two years.

“Life is of processes; I began to take responsibility for my life. In Mexico and Latin America we believe that others are to blame for our reality and we do not realize that one is always responsible for getting ahead”, he indicated at a press conference.

The striker, who has scored 5 goals in the 2022 MLS season, described his time with the US team that he arrived in 2020 as “fruitful and enriching”, as he now faces challenges with greater experience and maturity after a 22-year career. in the fields.

Hernández visits his native Guadalajara to make a $10,000 donation on behalf of himself and his team to the “Los Pinos” children’s shelter.

In addition to delivering a check in a simple ceremony, he shared with the boys and girls and gave them a motivational talk.

Before the media, the Mexican revealed that he suffered a deep depression a few years ago due to the pressure he had to please others and that he was able to overcome thanks to his children and self-acceptance.

“I got tired of not being me, I followed patterns with which I grew up and wanted to fill the voids that I had and what led me to depression was hitting rock bottom to accept that existential void that I will never fill”, he expressed.

The 33-year-old striker, who played in Europe for Manchester United and West Ham in the Premier League, Real Madrid and Sevilla in Spain and Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, assured that he wants to stay active in football “in the middle term”, but doubted that he could continue playing in a decade.

Hernández, all-time top scorer for the Mexican national team with 52 goalsavoided talking about a possible call to the national team after the statements of coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, who recognized the striker’s soccer quality and stated that the doors are open for him.