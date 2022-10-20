Surprising, there is only one town in Colombia that is worth a dollar to $5,000 pesos

Finland, a municipality in the department of Quindío, has about 13,000 inhabitants, and in each household, there is at least one migrant relative. Therefore, it is common for hundreds of people to line up at international money transfer centers to withdraw remittances sent from the United States.which now becomes a significant amount of money due to the strong devaluation of the Colombian peso against the dollar.

Finland – Quindío is happy with the dollar at more than 4,900 pesos – Photo: Getty Images

The feeling of the inhabitants in this municipality is very different from the common denominator of the inhabitants of the rest of the country who suffer the negative effects of the cost of living they pay to acquire food and essential goods, in September of this year the inflation figure reached 11.44% and the dollar, which has already touched 4,900 pesos, increases concern about the increase in the value of food imports that affects the pocket of the final consumer.

Leobardo Flores is 55 years old and saw nine of his brothers leave. They “pulled the boat” and are the “locomotive” that allowed him to educate his four children and maintain his business for 28 years, says the extroverted baker.

“Not only did they give the cast net to fish, but they also gave the fish,” added Leo, as he is known in the town of colorful houses, colonial architecture and undulating landscape. Finland is the other face of the devaluation of the peso, which reached 14% in the last 12 months, making purchases abroad more expensive.

The exodus began in the 1970s and worsened a decade later with the decline of the coffee boom, when the international price of the grain plummeted.

Since then, hundreds of people from Finland have migrated to the United States, many through traffickers who leave them to fend for themselves on the other side of the border with Mexico for around $18,000, according to testimonies from residents. Most traveled to New Jersey, to where the first migrants arrived who help the new ones with housing and to find jobs that are often strenuous as workers or waiters.

When the dollar is around 4,900 Colombian pesos for the first time, remittances are a party in this tourist town in the department of Quindío. “My money pays me a lot” in Colombia, an undocumented migrant who spoke on condition of identity is moved.

He even pointed out that he thought of borrowing dollars to multiply them into pesos. He will soon finish building his house. Her mother watches over the work from a house she rents across the street. The price of the dollar, a currency that is traditionally a refuge value, rose around the world, driven by the increase in interest rates in the United States.

In May, almost 20,000 Colombians who tried to enter that country irregularly were arrested, according to US authorities. Filandia is a town of “orphaned children with living parents,” says Mayor Jaime Franco.

The crises have mainly expelled men. The women in the town are silent so as not to expose those who migrated without papers, or for fear of the mafias that are behind irregular migration.

The export of 60-kilo bags of coffee in the same period last year was 9.1 million, compared to 8.6 million bags so far this year, that is, between January and September. – Photo: Getty Images

The ambivalence around the greenback The baker sums it up: there is “the good dollar that makes people smile, that makes people happy, and that other dollar that they kill themselves for, with which they buy weapons, drugs and consciences.”

Remittances in Colombia exceeded 841 million dollars in May, the highest figure since the Central Bank has records.

*With information from AFP.