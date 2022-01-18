Surprisingly, a stock exploded higher in Piazza Affari as the stock market resumed its climb towards the record

Relatively quiet session for the Italian stock exchange, which closed with a modest but significant appreciation. But there was no shortage of surprises among the titles and some actions took the turbo. Today, surprisingly, a stock exploded upwards in Piazza Affari as the stock market resumed its climb towards the record.

European stocks recover without Wall Street

The European stock exchanges, taking advantage of the closing of the American stock exchange, caught their breath in the first session of the week. Today Wall Street is closed for the Martin Luther King party. The indices of the Old Continent took advantage of this by closing positive in the wake of the good performance of the Asian stock exchanges.

The equity markets of the Old Continent had closed the session lower on Friday. Neither inflation nor Omicron but another cause sank the European stock exchanges in the last session of last week. Equity markets closed lower due to the US technology index. The Nasdaq has been wobbling for a few sessions and this weak condition is penalizing the European equity markets for now. This is why all eyes are now on this index which could decide the fate of Piazza Affari and the rest of the European lists.

Thanks to the recovery session of the Nasdaq on Friday, the European and Asian exchanges took the opportunity to recover some ground. In the session on Friday 14 January, the US indices closed mixed. The Dow Jones was down half a percentage point and the S&P 500 ended the session virtually unchanged. However, the Nasdaq closed with a 0.6% rise after a low start.

The Euro Stoxx 50 gained 0.7% today, but the German stock market has to settle for a 0.3% rise. The Paris stock exchange rose 0.8% while the London stock exchange gained 0.9%. The markets seem to appreciate the growing difficulties of the government of Boris Johnson, which some political analysts give to the terminus.

Surprisingly, a stock exploded higher in Piazza Affari as the stock market resumed its climb towards the record

At Piazza Affari there was no lack of interesting ideas. The major index of the Italian Stock Exchange has returned to rise by 0.5% and look at the record of the year. The Ftse Mib (INDEX: FTSEMIB) closed at 27,688 points. Prices got off to a good start and remained positive throughout the session.

Among the blue chips, the rise of Tenaris, which gained 2.5%, thanks to the positive opinions on the shares of some investment companies. But the bullish explosion of EEMS stands out on the list. Society is changing its skin. Before, it dealt with photovoltaic panels, but for some time it entered the world of energy brokers. This core business mutation gave wings to the title, which literally took off after a couple of sessions. In the first session of the week, the stock gained 19% and closed at € 0.186. In the last two sessions, prices have risen by almost 50%.

