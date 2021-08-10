News

surprisingly new songs from the album Positions arrive

Roberta Marciano

2 February 2021

large Aryan

A reissue of his hit album Positions, released late last year. Thus Ariana Grande announced the arrival of new bonus tracks. A very welcome and unexpected surprise for fans who, in February, will be able to listen to not one but four new tracks.

This particular deluxe version will also contain the remix of 34+35 with Doja Cat and MeganThee Stallion. The singer has not yet shared the titles of the new songs, among which there are rumors there may be some new collaboration.

Ari has released some clues although not particularly decipherable. One thing we know for sure these songs will arrive just this month. He could release a new single or directly share his new effort already from the first week of February, taking advantage of the typical music Friday for any artist.

We just have to wait and wait to listen and listen to the album Positions again.

Meanwhile, it is rumored that Ari could be a guest of the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show along with The Weekend. Several rumors would like the former Nickelodeon starlet on stage along with the singer. The two have two songs together and there are those who think they could sing the most famous Love Me Harder or, the most hopeful, even a mash up.

Are you happy to hear new songs by Ariana Grande? Did you like the album Positions?


