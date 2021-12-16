Surprisingly, the BoE raises rates, Turkey cuts them. The pound goes up, the lira shoulder strap

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Bank of England is the first G7 central bank to raise interest rates in the era of the pandemic. The Turkish one, on the other hand, is the only one in the world that continues undaunted to lower them even in the presence of double-digit inflation.

Opposite choices, therefore, with imaginable consequences on the foreign exchange market: the pound is revalued, the Turkish lira plummets. In the background, meanwhile, the Federal Reserve accelerates the withdrawal of stimuli and prepares for more rate hikes in the course of 2022 and the ECB will also put an end to the pandemic buying program next March, even if it appears more prudent in its exit strategy.

Bank of England displaces everyone

Let’s start with London, where surprisingly the Bank of England (BoE) raised its main interest rate to 0.25% (from 0.10%), for the first time in over 3 years, the last squeeze was in fact to August 2018. The Central Bank has also decided to leave its target of 895 billion pounds for the purchase of assets unchanged. The decision on the rate cut was taken with a majority of 8 to 1 by the Monetary Policy Committee and is motivated by inflation that according to the BoE itself will rise to 6% next April (in November it was 4, 6%), against a target of 2%.

“We are worried about inflation in the medium term – said Governor Andrew Bailey – and for this we must act now”, despite the uncertainties related to the Omicron variant which will certainly have a negative impact on growth in the next 3-4 months but not it is clear whether it will change the inflation trajectory.

The unexpected announcement triggered the pound higher. The British currency climbed to a high of $ 1,335 from end-November levels, while the euro fell to 84.69 pence.