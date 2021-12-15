Surprisingly, the game inspired by Shadow of the Colossus is available

Without any kind of notice that anticipated today’s debut, No Matter Studios has released the definitive edition of Praey for the Gods on PC (via Steam) and PS5 consoles, Xbox Series X | S (free next-gen upgrade confirmed), PS4 and Xbox One.

The surprise debut of Praey for the Gods (whose name was changed by the developers at the express request of Bethesda) was accompanied by the launch trailer that we brought back to the top of the news. As can be seen from the video, it is an ambitious indie game that draws great inspired by a sacred gaming monster like Shadow of the Colossus. However, the game is not limited to imitating the work signed by Fumito Ueda, but tries to liven up the gameplay formula with some survival mechanics and crafting.

“Face huge enemies in this snow-filled open world adventure game where you play a lone hero sent to the edge of a dying frozen land to explore and solve the secrets of an endless winter. Grab, glide and grab huge beasts as you fight for survive and restore the world to the correct order “.

